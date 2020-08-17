Here Is How You Can Buy an AMD Ryzen 4000 APU in the US

AMD's Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs are quite killer, but unfortunately, AMD has decided to only give the fun to system builders and integrators. If you're in the DIY market, for the most part, you're out of luck.

A Small Hurdle to Obtain a Chip You Shouldn't Have

But it's not entirely impossible to obtain a chip. We managed to snag a Ryzen 4750G early on for review, and while it's still kind of gray market, Quiet PC from the UK is now shipping the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G, and the Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G to over 90 countries, including the US.

Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G Cores/Threads 8 / 16 6 / 12 4 / 8 Base Clock 3.6GHz 3.7GHz 3.8GHz Max Turbo Clock 4.4GHz 4.2GHz 4.0GHz Graphics Cores 8 7 6 Max GPU Clock 2100 MHz 1900 MHz 1700 MHz QuietPC Price $345.86 $222.54 $168.84

Shipping will run you roughly an additional $40 depending on your location, bringing the total prices for these chips up to $387, $262, and $208, respectively. These are higher prices than they should be, and you'll have to ask yourself whether you're not better off putting the money towards a discrete graphics card instead, but shipping the chips from the UK can be an outcome worth considering if you need some of AMD's new APU goodness.

Quiet PC ships the chips in OEM packaging, with a Wraith Stealth CPU cooler.