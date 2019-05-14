HP's Omen X 2S Puts an Extra Display Above the Keyboard

Photo Source: HP

Many people multitask while they play games. That's why so many gamers have at least two monitors connected to their system. Those setups require a lot of space, though, and emulating them with a laptop would be pretty cumbersome. HP wants to change that with the Omen X 2S, a gaming laptop that offers a six-inch touchscreen display right above the keyboard to make it easier to multitask on the go.

That six-inch display can be used to show an entire app; it can also mirror part of the main display. HP said this flexibility is supposed to make it easier for people to control entertainment apps like Spotify and communication platforms like Discord. It can also be used to magnify something on the main display, which could prove useful for games that rely on mini-maps and other auxiliary interface elements.

But it doesn't seem like HP is relying too much on the gimmick of having a secondary display with the Omen X 2S. The company will offer numerous configuration options: the main display can have a 1080p resolution with 60Hz, 144Hz or 240Hz refresh rate or a 4K resolution; up to an Intel 9th Gen Core i9 processor; up to an Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU; up to 32GB of DDR4-3200; and numerous storage options.

Everything is cooled via the new Omen Tempest Cooling Technology that "features 3-sided venting for 5-way airflow and a 12V fan module with 3-phase motor and fluid dynamic bearings." That system works in conjunction with Thermal Grizzly's liquid metal Conductonaut thermal compound to "boost thermal conductivity up to 10 times higher than thermal grease," at least according to HP's testing.

The Omen X 2S' keyboard offers per-key RGB backlighting, N-key rollover and 1.5mm fast action key travel. Storage and memory can be upgraded via single-panel access in the bottom of the laptop. The side panels are lined with USB 3.1 Type-A, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI 2.0B, 3.5mm audio, and Gigabit Ethernet ports. HP said the laptop features a full metal chassis that's 20mm thick and weighs in at 5.2 pounds.

HP said in its announcement that most configurations of the Omen X 2S is expected to debut in June at its online store and various retailers starting at $2,100. Units featuring the 240Hz display aren't expected to be released until July, though, and the company didn't reveal its starting price.