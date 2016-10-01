Got An Accessory Idea For The HTC Vive? It Could Win You One

Viveport launched globally on September 30, and before the day was over, the Viveport community already announced a contest. HTC is looking for Vive accessory ideas, and it's willing to give the three best creators a free Vive in exchange.

If you’ve been pondering, or better yet, already working on an accessory for the Vive, there’s never been a better time than now to share your creation. Throughout the month, HTC’s Viveport community will accept submissions regardless of how practical or ridiculous the device may be. The Viveport community members will vote for their favorite submissions, and the top three will receive a free Vive for their worthy idea. The designer of the accessory with the most votes will also have the option of receiving a 3D-printed version of their device.

Submissions are already rolling in, and there’s at least one worthy contender: a bracket that will let you strap your Vive controllers to your forearms, legs, or practically any object. It could be handy for mixed reality setups, too.

The Viveport community is accepting entries until October 30, and HTC will declare the winners on November 7. You must be a registered member of the Viveport community to submit your entry.