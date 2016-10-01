Trending

Got An Accessory Idea For The HTC Vive? It Could Win You One

By

Viveport launched globally on September 30, and before the day was over, the Viveport community already announced a contest. HTC is looking for Vive accessory ideas, and it's willing to give the three best creators a free Vive in exchange.

If you’ve been pondering, or better yet, already working on an accessory for the Vive, there’s never been a better time than now to share your creation. Throughout the month, HTC’s Viveport community will accept submissions regardless of how practical or ridiculous the device may be. The Viveport community members will vote for their favorite submissions, and the top three will receive a free Vive for their worthy idea. The designer of the accessory with the most votes will also have the option of receiving a 3D-printed version of their device.

Submissions are already rolling in, and there’s at least one worthy contender: a bracket that will let you strap your Vive controllers to your forearms, legs, or practically any object. It could be handy for mixed reality setups, too.

The Viveport community is accepting entries until October 30, and HTC will declare the winners on November 7. You must be a registered member of the Viveport community to submit your entry.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wifiburger 01 October 2016 20:33
    I also have an excellent accessory idea,
    -> garbage bin
    Reply
  • Lance_12 02 October 2016 19:28
    Says the guy who can't afford one
    Reply
  • jn77 03 October 2016 03:26
    A device that converts the HTC 10 into a Note 7.
    Reply
  • problematiq 03 October 2016 14:52
    18677524 said:
    A device that converts the HTC 10 into a Note 7.

    That would be "The Bomb."


    I would go with tracked weapons. e.g. Sword, Pistol, Rifle.
    Reply
  • FritzEiv 03 October 2016 20:50
    Why not a catheter, so you never have to leave VR? Maybe instrument the catheter so you can see a scorecard urinalysis in VR.
    Reply
  • Carlos1010 04 October 2016 01:35
    ok
    Reply
  • SockPuppet 04 October 2016 06:37
    I would like to see new types of controllers with the tracking sensors built it. The most obvious of controllers would be, of course, a gun controller. A plastic AK-47 or M-16 with the tracking sensors built in so it just tracks itself without having to duct tape one of your $150 controllers to a frame. And a sidearm 1911.

    Could do other things like sensors you slide on your favorite baseball or cricket bat or whatever for a sports game. You could rig up a fishing pole that has the "line" on the end of the pole hooked into something like a wench motor. When you get a bite the motor on the fake reel and the motor on the "line" could provide resistance to make it feel like you're really fighting to bring in a marlin.

    The possibilities really are endless.
    Reply
  • SockPuppet 04 October 2016 06:43
    Oh, and pad the bottom of the HMD so when it's up on your forehead it doesn't feel like you're headbutting a meat slicer.
    Reply
  • problematiq 04 October 2016 13:23
    18682439 said:
    Oh, and pad the bottom of the HMD so when it's up on your forehead it doesn't feel like you're headbutting a meat slicer.

    on that note, it would have been cool to have some vents with a small fan to blow air across your face while playing.
    Reply
  • BorgOvermind 12 October 2016 04:56
    They use the epic names 9700Pro and 9800Pro for some reason.
    Reply