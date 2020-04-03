Trending

Intel Will Likely Recycle Coffee Lake iGPU for 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs

A second coming for UHD Graphics 630 and Graphics 610.

It's increasingly looking like Intel's desktop Comet Lake processors, like the mobile chips, will use the same iGPU found in Coffee Lake CPUs. 

HP's document for the 288 Pro G6 Microtower PC [PDF] also shows specifications for various 10th Generation Comet Lake processors, as potted by hardware leaker   @momomo_us. Given the device's reduced footprint, it's leveraging Intel's 65W models, including the i7-10700, i5-10400, i3-10100 and Celeron and Pentium Gold parts from the same Comet Lake party.

Early 10th Gen Comet Lake desktop benchmarks pointed to CPU core counts for the i7-10700 (eight cores), i5-10500 (six cores) and i5-10400 (six cores). Meanwhile, the i3-10100 is reportedly has four cores. The Celeron G5900, Pentium Gold G6400 and G6600 feature dual-core designs with the first lacking Hyper-Threading.

Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake Specs*

ProcessorCores / ThreadsBase Clock (GHz)L3 Cache (MB)GraphicsIntel vPro Support
Core i7-107008 / 162.916UHD Graphics 630Yes
Core i5-105006 / 123.112UHD Graphics 630Yes
Core i5-104006 / 122.912UHD Graphics 630No
Core i3-101004 / 83.66UHD Graphics 630No
Pentium Gold G66002 / 44.24UHD Graphics 630No
Pentium Gold G64002 / 44.04UHD Graphics 610No
Celeron G59002 / 23.42UHD Graphics 610No

*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed.

The UHD Graphics 630 (GT2) and UHD Graphics 610 (GT1) are an integrated graphics solutions that Intel introduced with Coffee Lake. It's basically a rebranded HD Graphics 630 that was inside the previous Kaby Lake chips, with the exception that the UHD variant features higher clock speeds and a couple of new features, like support for HDCP 2.2 and DisplayPort 1.2a.

The UHD Graphics 630 holds up to 24 Execution Units (EUs), equivalent to 192 shading units. The base and boost clock speed vary according to the processor. For reference, it has a base clock speed of 350 MHz and a boost clock that tops out at 1,200 MHz. There's are a couple possibilities here. Intel could slap the iGPU into Comet Lake as it is or the chipmaker could give it a small speed upgrade beforehand.

The UHD Graphics 610 is a lower-tier solution for entry-level CPUs. It only has 12 EUs, which equates to 96 shading units. The UHD Graphics 610 shares the same base clock as the UHD Graphics 630. However, the boost clock is locked to 1,050 MHz.

Comet Lake iGPU Configurations (Image credit: HP)

If HP's specification table (above) is accurate, the UHD Graphics 630 will find its way into Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 Comet Lake processors and selected Pentium Gold chips, such as the G6600. The weaker Comet Lake offerings are seemingly stuck with the UHD Graphics 610. Out of all the Comet Lake chips, it seems that only the i5-10500 and i7-10700 support Intel's vPro feature.

Comet Lake is pretty much the fourth refresh of the Skylake microarchitecture, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Intel reuse a few things. Additionally, even the UHD Graphics 610 is more than sufficient for most users. The iGPU allows for a bit of entry-level gaming fun too, plus some budget systems today pair the CPU with a cheap, entry-level discrete graphics card, making the iGPU more of a backup anyway.  

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Deicidium369 03 April 2020 22:16
    Uh, is this a surprise? Seems logical, and has never once been said it was going to be anything OTHER than the Gen9.5 iGPU.

    Just to clarify - Ice Lake - has Gen10 iGPU
    Tiger Lake - Gen11/Xe iGPU
    Rocket Lake - 14nm Tiger Lake derived CPU and ... Gen11/XE at 10nm.

    I also hear that the iGPU is all non APU Ryzen chips are non existent.
    Reply
  • JayNor 04 April 2020 14:32
    not clear what that last "APU Ryzen" statement is about...
    on the Rocket Lake... I haven't seen anything to indicate its gen11 gpu will be a 10nm chiplet. I have seen several speculations that it is a backport from 10nm, as is its Willow Cove core.

    In general, I think their plan has been to use as much of their 14nm capacity as they can, since they still don't have a huge 10nm capacity.
    Reply
  • watzupken 06 April 2020 03:13
    I don't think Intel have any die space to spare right now to bump up the GPU since they are using pretty much the same Sky Lake/ Kaby Lake/ Coffee Lake CPU. So there is nothing surprising about it. If there is anything new there, they will be drumming the feature the loudest.
    Reply
  • mdd1963 07 April 2020 03:32
    The integrated GPU is fine for those that are not going really going to game, beyond FreeCell or Solitaire. ( I actually did play an hour of both BF1 and Doom using solely the integrated graphics solution of the 7700K, while awaiting my GPU to arrive about 3 years ago. It was not impressive, but, I did play, albeit at 720P/low details.
    Reply