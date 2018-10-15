Intel Core i5-9600K Stock and 5.1GHz Overclock Benchmarks Leaked

Chinese outfit 蓝海龙腾 (loosely translates to Blue Sea Dragon) has uploaded a 34-minute video to popular Chinese video sharing platform Bilibili that reportedly shows off the forthcoming Intel Core i5-9600K's stock and 5.1GHz overclocked performance.

(Image credit: 蓝海龙腾/Bilibili)

Intel unveiled its 9th Generation Intel Core processors last Monday. While Z390 motherboards have already gone up for purchase at U.S. retailers, the 9000-series processors are still on pre-order and won't be released until October 19.

The latest leak gives us a small taste of what we can expect from the Intel Core i5-9600K hexa-core processor in terms of performance gains over the previous model that it's replacing, the Intel Core i5-8600K. Blue Sea Dragon paired its Core i5-9600K ES (engineering sample) chip with an MSI MEG Z390 Godlike motherboard and a 16GB Adata DDR4-2666 memory kit with CL19-19-19-43 timings. The Thermalright Silver Arrow Extreme air cooler took care of the processor's cooling, while an MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti was responsible for graphics duty.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Blue Sea Dragon's choice of benchmarks is a lot different from the suite used at Tom's Hardware, so it's hard to make a fair comparison between the Core i5-9600K and our previously recorded benchmark results for the Core i5-8600K. However, we do use the Cinebench R15 benchmark, and Blue Sea Dragon's Core i5-9600K results were surprisingly lower than our Core i5-8600K results. Note, our test platform is similar to theirs. We used a MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard and a 16GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4 memory kit clocked at 2,666MHz for our i5-8600K testing.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Blue Sea Dragon also ran CPU-Z's built-in benchmark. Unfortunately, the Core i5-8600K model wasn't available as an option for comparison. So, Blue Sea Dragon pitched the Core i5-9600K against a Core i7-8700K instead. According to the results, a stock Core i5-9600K is only 4.1 percent and 26.8 percent slower than a stock Core i7-8700K in single-threaded and multi-threaded scenarios, respectively. With the chip overclocked to a little over 5.1GHz with 1.507V, the Core i5-9600K beat the Core i7-8700K by 12.6 percent in the single-thread test, while reducing the multi-thread performance gap from 26.8 percent to 3.4 percent.