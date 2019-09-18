Shuffles at Intel as 5G Exec Departs, Volkswagen VP Joins Company

A series of changes have occurred in Intel’s upper management. In just a couple of days, two senior vice presidents were promoted, and a Volkswagen vice president joined Intel's Mobileye subsidary to work on the robotaxi business. Meanwhile, Intel communications executive Cormac Conroy left the company.

Promotions

Intel announced this week has promoted two corporate vice president to executive vice president. Joining a group that includes Raja Koduri, Jim Keller and others. They will now report directly to CEO Bob Swan.

(Image credit: Intel)

The first of the pair is Gregory Bryant, who was general manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group, a role he assumed two years ago in 2017 after Navin Shenoy moved to the Data Center Group, due to a leave of absence of Intel lifer Diane Bryant. The Client Computer Group covers all of Intel’s PC platforms, including connectivity and home gateways. His responsibilities include strategy, financial performance and product development.

The other promotion went to Michelle Johnston Holthaus. She is now general manager of Intel’s Sales, Marketing and Communications Group.

Modem Exec Cormac Conroy Resigns

Meanwhile, corporate vice president of the Communication and Devices Group has left Intel, CRN reported on Monday. He led Intel’s 4G and 5G modem business, but also RF solutions, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, WiGig and GNSS. Intel said that the resignation had been announced to employees in early July and provided the following statement on the future of the modem business:

"Connectivity — including LTE and 5G — is a key experience for our cellular connected modern PCs and the Project Athena innovation program. As we’ve previously stated, we will continue to develop and support our 4G/LTE (e.g. 7360, 7560) for the PC segment and are evaluating the best options for delivering a platform-level solution for 5G in modern laptops."

Conroy joined Intel in 2017 after Aicha Evans, who previously led the group, became Chief Strategy Officer. (She left early this year to become CEO of a self-driving car company called Zoox.) No successor has been announced yet.

Volkswagen VP Joins Mobileye

Lastly, Intel Mobileye has hired Johann Jungwirth as vice president of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), the concept whereby users consume car services on-demand instead of owning one, driven by autonomous vehicles. He comes from Volkswagen where he served as executive vice president for mobility services. Previously he also had senior positions at Apple and Mercedes-Benz.

Jungwirth will still work with Volkswagen as part of his new role at Mobileye. Both companies, along with Champion Motors, announced in October last year to invest in and commercialize an autonomous EV ride-hailing service in Israel. Volkswagen would provide the electric vehicles, Mobileye the level-4 validated turn-key hardware and software self-driving system, and Champion Motors would be responsible for fleet logistics and scaling. The companies expected full commercialization in 2022. The coverage of the robotaxi service will gradually be extended to cover more of Tel Aviv.

Mobileye recently started working on a new development center.