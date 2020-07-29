Intel Registers 'Intel Evo Powered By Core' and Other Interesting Logos

(Image credit: Intel)

Fresh listings at the Justia Trademarks database (spotted via @momomo_us) reveal that Intel has trademarked some new and redesigned logos. Companies often register logos that they may or may not use in the future. It remains to be seen whether the renovated logos will actually make it onto the boxes of Intel's forthcoming products.

With these new logos, Intel has moved from its typical ring theme for a square one. The Intel logo is inside a grey square that's touching another smaller square with a lighter shade of grey at the bottom right corner. The Intel Inside logo, which is often found on pre-built machines, is now housed inside a square with different tones of blue.

It would appear that Intel has revamped the logo for the Core branding for CPUs too. The updated version looks more minimalist, with the word Core in the middle and the tier of the processor at the bottom right corner.

Out of the lot, the Evo Powered by Core registration is the most interesting logo, since it's one that we've never seen before. Like the Core logo, this one also specifies the SKU at the bottom right corner.

Evo is commonly used to refer to evolution, suggesting Intel has gone through the development process of making something simple into something more complex.

In addition, the combination of big and little squares in the logo could allude to Intel's next-generation Alder Lake-S processors, which feature hybrid architecture that combines big CPU cores with smaller cores.

Intel has a couple of upcoming product launches on its agenda, so there's no telling when or if the chipmaker will use its new trademarks. We have Tiger Lake that might finally break cover on September 2, and the there's Rocket Lake that could debut before the year is over. Of course, Alder Lake-S is the more interesting launch given what we already know about the 10nm chips. Sadly, Alder Lake-S most likely won't grace the hardware world until the second half of next year. So if the new logos are for Alder Lake-S, we won't be seeing them too soon.