Intel's DG2 Gaming GPU Rumored to Launch in March

As the formal launch of Intel's next-generation discrete graphics processors approaches, more rumors about the lineup and actual availability timeframe emerge. For example, a report from IT Home, citing anonymous sources, says that Intel will offer only two DG2 desktop graphics cards for gamers and will not target the highest end of the market, at least initially.

Based on Intel's marketing materials, the Arc Alchemist (aka DG2) family of discrete GPUs will contain two chips, but there could be up to 32 SKUs according to Intel's drivers. In addition, Intel will offer two halo products initially, one with 512 execution units (EUs) and 16GB of GDDR6 memory that will offer performance akin to the GeForce RTX 3070/3070 Ti, and another with 384 EUs and 12GB of DDR6 SGRAM with performance similar to the GeForce RTX 3060/3060 Ti.

Targeting the performance-mainstream and high-end markets is a good way to capture market share, as sales of such boards are rather high given their combination of price and performance. However, this approach might not impress enthusiasts.

While Intel originally planned to release its new-generation discrete GPUs in January and has even delivered samples of its GPUs to various brands, the report says the company is now looking at a launch date in March (which is still Q1). This delay will help Intel polish off its drivers and avoid direct competition with Nvidia's rumored new GPUs in January. Still, at the same time, those interested in buying a new graphics card early in the year might not wait for Intel but go with AMD or Nvidia.

Notably, for notebooks, Intel is expected to offer an entry-level discrete GPU with 128 EUs that is projected to provide the performance of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2050. However, the claim is odd since there are no reliable performance tests of the standalone graphics processor from the green company.

As with all leaks, you should take the info with a grain of salt. Intel naturally does not comment on rumors and unofficial information, though we expect the company to shed some light on its standalone DG2 GPUs during CES 2022.