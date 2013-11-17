Koolance Launches a Shiny Radeon R9-290X Water Block

Koolance, a manufacturer of various water cooling components, has announced a new water block for the AMD Radeon R9-290X graphics card. The water block is a full-cover block that cools the card's GPU, memory, and VRM circuitry. It'll be known as the VID-AR290X.

The block is also quite heavy, weighing 0.91 kg; however, do remember that it is a full-cover block. The majority of it is made of nickel-plated copper, with various bits made of acetal. Featuring threading for G1/4" fittings, it should also be supported in most loops. Additionally, it has a 'high-performance microfin' design, which should equate to better heat transfer from the block to the water flowing through it.

The water block will be priced at $129.99.