Koolance Launches a Shiny Radeon R9-290X Water Block

Koolance, a manufacturer of various water cooling components, has announced a new water block for the AMD Radeon R9-290X graphics card. The water block is a full-cover block that cools the card's GPU, memory, and VRM circuitry. It'll be known as the VID-AR290X.
The block is also quite heavy, weighing 0.91 kg; however, do remember that it is a full-cover block. The majority of it is made of nickel-plated copper, with various bits made of acetal. Featuring threading for G1/4" fittings, it should also be supported in most loops. Additionally, it has a 'high-performance microfin' design, which should equate to better heat transfer from the block to the water flowing through it.
The water block will be priced at $129.99.
Actually I think it looks pretty good.
Due to the specificity of the waterblock, it will likely only work for that one card. (lots of money for a cooler that will only work for one card.
1. There is a market for expensive++ enthusiast custom water cooling in the expensive++ enthusiast cpu / gpu market.
2. That market is small but profitable.
3. You not being able to understand this particular market does not mean it doesn't exist and/or doesn't deserve products.
Yeah I got up on the wrong foot, sue me.
That makes no sense. If anything you should watercool it during winter to better remove the heat from the GPU so you can get the benefit of the removed heat in your house.