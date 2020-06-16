Lenovo Brings Flex 5G, the First 5G Laptop, to Verizon on June 18

Lenovo is ready to ship its 5G laptop, the Lenovo Flex 5G. It will be the first to market on June 18, for $1,399.99.

In the US, the Flex 5G will be available through Verizon with an option for a 24-month payment plan. The system will be sold through the carrier or Lenovo’s website and include a 1-year personal subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

In some other markets, the device will be branded the Lenovo Yoga 5G (which is what it was called when we saw it back at CES ). It will be available through EE in the UK, Sunrise in Switzerland and CMCC in China, as well as on Lenovo.com in certain markets. The company says there will be more pricing options and 5G data plans listed by these carriers in the coming months.

CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx GPU Qualcomm Adreno 680 (Integrated) RAM 8GB LPDDR4x-1866 Storage 256GB UFS 3.0 Display 14-inch FHD IPS Touchscreen SIM Card (US) Verizon 5G Nano-SIM Ports 2x USB 3.1 Type-A, USB Type-C Gen 2, headphone jack, nano-SIM slot Battery 60 Whr Power Adapter 45W Dimensions 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches / 321.4 x 215 x 14.7 mm Price $1,399.99

The Flex 5G is a thin 2-in-1 running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx CPU, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS storage. It has a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 touch screen. As for 5G, Lenovo is supporting both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz in a patented 5G antenna system, which Lenovo says is the smallest 5G module in the industry.

Additionally, Lenovo is making big promises on battery life: up to 24 hours with the 60 Whr battery. Lenovo tested that offline with video playback.

Perhaps one of the biggest struggles for the Flex 5G and other laptops supporting 5G networks is the sparse rollout so far. While some major cities are seeing coverage, even that’s spotty.