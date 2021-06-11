Microsoft Appears to Be Dropping Windows 10 Support by 2025

If evidence for Windows 11 hasn't been apparent enough this week, Microsoft has officially listed an end of life date for Windows 10 Home and Pro. A Microsoft documentation officially states that support will end on October 14th, 2025. The company will continue to support at least one Windows 10 semi-annual channel until that date.
The document only mentions Home and Pro, but a header on the page says it also applies to Pro Education and Pro for Workstations.
If this is correct, it suggests that all development and security updates for Windows 10 will be dropped completely by 2025. No word has been mentioned for Windows 10 Enterprise or Windows Server builds based on Windows 10 (like Server 2016 and Server 2019), but presumably, these versions will have longer lifespans due to their usage in the enterprise and prosumer markets.
Tom's Hardware reached out to Microsoft for clarification, but did not hear back prior to publication. We will update if we get more information on the matter.
This heavily points to a new version of Windows. The company has an event on June 24 about the future of the operating system. While Microsoft previously said Windows 10 would be the last version of Windows, all clues, including a bunch of Microsoft's own teases, point to Windows 11.
If that comes to pass, Microsoft will then have to get the people running 1.3 billion active devices on Windows 10 to update. This would give Windows PC owners 3 to 4 years to migrate to the new version.
The question for me is whether MS is calling this a new OS because they want to exercise that clause in the TOS that lets them cut off support for older hardware. IOW end backward compatibility to a major extent. That would be, in essence, pulling an Apple - buy a new computer or go away. I only recently rebuilt (with 10th gen Intel) a 15-yr-old rig that was running Win10 (fully updated) just fine. Still have a 10ish-yr-old laptop ditto, and a 4-yr-old tablet/2-in-1 ditto. I kind of figure "11" won't have a 32-bit version any more which kills off the tablet. How about the old laptop (1st gen i5) with 4G RAM?
And yes: what's it going to cost? Will MS return to paid upgrades? In that past, that was manageable, because if you didn't want to be on the bleeding edge you still got security support of the old version for 5 or more years. This seems to be a change to that policy, as well.
In the former for instance, is Intel still caring about anyone using Core 2s? Sure you could argue they want to push people onto new products but at the same time a Core 2 behaves differently than a 10th gen Core processor. Maybe someone encountered a bug that only happens on Core 2s but not later processors. At some point it's just easier and cheaper to buy a new processor than try and fix a either a hardware or software bug.
In the latter case, I suppose today it's all about supporting DRM schemes (thanks MPAA) and mitigating Spectre like attacks. But as a super early example, Windows 3.1 dropped support for the 8086 simply because the 8086 had no memory protection support. And that feature is kind of a foundation for stable operating environments. And IIRC, Windows 8.1 dropped support for Core 2 based processors because it "needed" several instructions that Core 2 doesn't have.