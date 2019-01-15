Microsoft Readying Windows for Folding, Dual-Screen Devices

Microsoft is getting Windows ready for foldable devices. In a report today, The Verge's sources told the publication that folding machines and "dual-screen hardware" will be a huge area of focus for Windows and its Surface hardware brand.

The Verge wrote that the focus on folding devices not only means getting Windows 10 ready with work on the Composable Shell, or C-Shell, that makes Windows appear similar on different types of devices, but also working on its apps to make sure they work smoothly across both foldable screens and dual-screen devices. Much of the work is also done on Windows Core OS, a mysterious version of Windows 10 that is modularized to make it work on a variety of different types of devices.



At CES 2019 in Las Vegas last week, Intel announced Project Athena, an ultrabook-style project to develop a new form-factor, which included a foldable prototype based around its Lakefield technology and a tiny motherboard. With that hardware and this operating system, the foldable future seems closer than ever (and that's besides what we're already seeing on Android devices, with Google supporting foldables in its operating system).

We've seen some glimpses into the foldable PC future already, including Lenovo's latest Yoga Book, as well as an early look at Asus' Project Precog. And it t seems we may know what Microsoft's full plans for its OS are soon too.