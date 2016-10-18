Trending

MSI Also Boasts 10 GTX 1050, 1050Ti Graphics Cards

MSI is quick to follow Nvidia whenever new graphics cards are announced. This time, it's doing so for the GTX 1050 and GTX 1050Ti launch with a grand total of ten new cards. Four cards in the lineup carry the "Gaming" name and come with a TwinFrozr VI cooler, two come with a simple dual-fan cooler, and another four have only single-fan heatsinks.

The TwinFrozr VI cooler that comes on the top-tier cards boasts fancy aluminum fin arrays with heatpipes, two MSI Torx 2.0 fans, and zero-RPM fans. This means that they look great, cool well, and are also quiet when the GPU’s temperature is below 60°C and the fans aren't spinning. They also have 6-pin PCIe power connectors despite the 75W TDP rating, and they come with three frequency modes: Silent mode, Gaming mode, and OC mode. The cards carrying a TwinFrozr VI cooler measure 229mm long and occupy two expansion slots.

Dropping down a tier, the dual-fan variants of the GTX 1050 and GTX 1050Ti do still come with factory overclocks. They don’t feature aluminum fin arrays with heatpipes, but rather simple aluminum cooling blocks and simple fans. They measure 215mm long and occupy two expansion slots.

The single-fan variants may be the simplest of all, but even some of those have factory overclocks. They’re notably more compact at 177mm long, making them ideal for use in Mini-ITX systems, where space is a luxury.

Nvidia said the first GTX 1050 Ti cards should hit the market on October 25 with an MSRP of $139, with the GTX 1050 to follow later at $109. We expect the "Gaming" cards with high-end coolers to carry higher price tags than mentioned here, although the single- and dual-fan units should sell for prices closer to the MSRP.

MSI GTX 1050 Ti Cards1050 Ti GAMING X 4G1050 Ti GAMING 4G1050 Ti 4GT OC1050 Ti 4G OC1050 Ti 4G
GPUGP106-300GP107-400
Base ClockOC: 1,379MHzGaming: 1,354MHzSilent: 1,290MHzOC: 1,316MHzGaming: 1,303MHzSilent: 1,290MHz1,341MHz1,290MHz
Boost ClockOC: 1,493MHzGaming: 1,468MHzSilent: 1,392MHzOC: 1,430MHzGaming: 1,417MHzSilent: 1,392MHz1,455MHz1,392MHz
Memory4GB GDDR5
Memory ClockOC: 7,108MHzGaming: 7,008MHzSilent: 7,008MHzOC: 7,008MHzGaming: 7,008MHzSilent: 7,008MHz7,000MHz
Memory Bus128-bit
Power Connector6-pinNone
Ports-DVI-D-DisplayPort-HDMI
Thermal SolutionTwin Frozr VIDual fanSingle fan
Dimensions229x131x39mm215x112x38mm177x118x34mm
AvailabilityUnknown
MSRPTBD
MSI GTX 1050 Cards1050 GAMING X 2G1050 GAMING 2G1050 2GT OC1050 2G OC1050 2G
GPUGP107-300
Base ClockOC: 1,442MHzGaming: 1,417MHzSilent: 1,354MHzOC: 1,379MHzGaming: 1,366MHzSilent: 1,354MHz1,404MHz1,354MHz
Boost ClockOC: 1,556MHzGaming: 1,531MHzSilent: 1,455MHzOC: 1,493MHzGaming: 1,468MHzSilent: 1,455MHz1,518MHz1,455MHz
Memory2GB GDDR5
Memory ClockOC: 7,108MHzGaming: 7,008MHzSilent: 7,008MHzOC: 7,008MHzGaming: 7,008MHzSilent: 7,008MHz7,000MHz
Memory Bus128-bit
Power Connector6-pinNone
Ports-DVI-D-DisplayPort-HDMI
Thermal SolutionTwin Frozr VIDual fanSingle fan
Dimensions229x131x39mm215x112x38mm177x118x34mm
AvailabilityUnknown
MSRPTBD
  • Clamyboy74 18 October 2016 19:18
    I really hope AMD lowers their 470/460 prices.
  • InvalidError 18 October 2016 20:28
    18746320 said:
    I really hope AMD lowers their 470/460 prices.
    Not going to happen unless the GTX1050 is priced and available in the same price ballpark. Based on UK pricing, you can expect the launch MSRP to be around $150-175. Add on-going bloated prices across a large chunk of the market, $200 may be a more realistic shelf price until pricing, availability and demand settle down.
  • Decends 19 October 2016 05:34
    I get a sense something is wrong with MSI's Armor edition's coolers. Suddenly the 1070 armors are gone with next to no trace and now not even a 1060 armor edition.
  • nubbs_ 27 October 2016 18:38
    Is the 6-pin connection required or optional? havent unboxed mine yet.
