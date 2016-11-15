MSI’s Trident Makes VR-Ready Desktops Even Smaller

MSI debuted a new small form factor (SFF) VR-ready gaming PC called the Trident. The new system features 6th generation (Skylake) Intel processors in addition to custom MSI GeForce GTX 1060 graphics.

The Trident is shipping as fully-equipped PCs or barebones systems, which shed the CPU, memory, and storage but keeps the custom GPU. Full systems give you the choice of an Intel Core i7-6700 or a Core i5-6400, which sits on a custom MSI Intel H110 motherboard. It also features 3GB and 6GB variants of custom-designed mini-ITX MSI GTX 1060 GPUs.

Memory and storage options will vary, but barebones variants will leave it up to the user. Either way, the Trident supports up to 32GB of DDR4-2133 and whatever you can fit in a single 2.5-inch SATA drive bay and an M.2 slot (which supports only SATA-based SSDs).

The Trident may be small, but it offers plenty of USB connectivity. The rear panel features one USB 3.1 (Type-A) port and four USB 2.0 ports, and the front sports one USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-C interface and two USB 3.1 Type-A ports (one of which supports super charging). An Intel WGI219V Gigabit controller and an Intel Dual-Band Wireless-AC 3168 module provide internet connectivity.

The rear of the chassis also features an HDMI pass-thru (that you connect to the GPU) called VR-Link that gives users the option of connecting their HMD to the front of the device (there’s an HDMI output there, too), giving them some extra cable to play with.

The Trident features the company’s Silent Storm Cooling 2 technology, with input and output vents strategically placed to optimize airflow over the primary components. The interior features two separate chambers (one for the CPU and memory, the other for the GPU), and MSI claims the Trident can keep cool during near-silent operation. RGB Mystic Lighting also makes it to the Trident, giving users the ability to select the colors and effects for the case LEDs.

MSI expects the Trident to hit retailers sometime this month, with full systems starting at $899. The barebones models (GPU only) will hit Newegg starting at $599.