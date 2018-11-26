MSI's X470 Gaming Plus AMD Ryzen Motherboard Drops to Just $95

Need a feature-packed AM4 motherboard? For Cyber Monday, Amazon has MSI's X470 Gaming Plus marked down to $94.99, which is $35 off the list price. It's the lowest price Amazon has ever sold the board for, though some competitors have had similar prices over the last few weeks.

The full-size ATX board is compatible with AMD's Ryzen and 7th Gen A-series and Athlon processors. It supports multiple AMD GPUs via Crossfiie, as well as RAM at speeds up to DDR-3200.

Unfortunately, you may have to wait a bit for shipping, as Amazon says stock won't be available until Dec. 5. But the deal only lasts for a few more hours, so if you're willing to hurry up and wait, you can still lock in a great price on a new AMD motherboard.



More Holiday Deals Coverage