MSI's X470 Gaming Plus AMD Ryzen Motherboard Drops to Just $95

Need a feature-packed AM4 motherboard? For Cyber Monday, Amazon has MSI's X470 Gaming Plus marked down to $94.99, which is $35 off the list price. It's the lowest price Amazon has ever sold the board for, though some competitors have had similar prices over the last few weeks.
The full-size ATX board is compatible with AMD's Ryzen and 7th Gen A-series and Athlon processors. It supports multiple AMD GPUs via Crossfiie, as well as RAM at speeds up to DDR-3200.
Unfortunately, you may have to wait a bit for shipping, as Amazon says stock won't be available until Dec. 5. But the deal only lasts for a few more hours, so if you're willing to hurry up and wait, you can still lock in a great price on a new AMD motherboard.
More Holiday Deals Coverage
- Best Hardware Deals Overall
- Best GPU Deals
- Best SSD Deals
- Best CPU Deals
- Best Gaming Laptop Deals
- Best Gaming Monitor Deals
- How to Find the Best Hardware Deals