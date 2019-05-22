Mushkin Helix-L NVMe M.2 SSD now Available: $120 for 1TB

Back at CES 2019, Mushkin unveiled a new M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD in the Helix-L. The new SSD promised NVMe level performance and a reasonable price point, though at the time pricing was not available. Today they have announced availability as well as pricing with the 1TB model coming in at $120, 500GB is $63, while the 250GB drive is $43. The drives are said to reach speeds up to 2110 MB/s reads and 1700 MB/s writes (1TB model) offering users much faster than SATA performance at closer to SATA pricing.
The Helix-L uses the Silicon Motion SM2263XT controller, SLC caching and Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology instead of an integrated DRAM cache. In a nutshell, HMB technology uses system memory to cache the translation table instead of using the more costly (and better performing) DRAM cache. This allows companies to save money and offer a less expensive, though typically slower, NVMe based storage.
Speeds on the smaller capacity drives are a bit slower on reads with writes taking the more notable performance hit (as per usual). The 250GB model is rated at 2010/1250 MB/s (R/W) with the 500GB model reaching 2105/1670 MB/s. IOPS reach up to 240,000/260,000 IOPS on the 500GB and 1TB models while the 250GB is slower on reads but features the same write IOPS at 200,000/260,000 respectively. A more detailed specifications table for each capacity is below.
|Product
|250GB
|512 GB
|1 TB
|Controller
|Silicon Motion SM2263XT
|Interface
|PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe
|Size
|2280
|Sequential Read
|2,010 MB/s
|2,105 MB/s
|2,110 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|1,250 MB/s
|1,670 MB/s
|1,700 MB/s
|4K Random Read
|200,000 IOPS
|240,000 IOPS
|240,000 IOPS
|4K Random Write
|260,000 IOPS
|260,000 IOPS
|260,000 IOPS
|Endurance
|150 TBW
|300 TBW
|600 TBW
|MTTF (Mean Time To Failure - Hours)
|1,500,000
|DEVSLP (mW)
|N/A
|Price (MSRP)
|$42.99
|$62.99
|$119.99
Other features on the Helix-L include Mushkin’s M.E.D.S data protection suite which has built-in LDPC ECC, data shaping for increased endurance, global wear leveling to even program/erase counts, and NVMe deallocate functionality (essentially TRIM for an NVMe drive). Mushkin’s MTBF on the Helix-L is 1.5 million hours with up to 600TB TBW (on the 1TB drive) while being backed by a three-year warranty.
All drives are available now on Amazon or Newegg and priced at or below the MSRP.