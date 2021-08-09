New AIB Jumps On AMD's Big Navi Bandwagon With an RX 6600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (Image credit: Chiphell)

A very interesting Radeon RX 6600 XT has popped up over in the Baidu Tieba ( via Chiphell) forums. The Navi 23-based graphics card, which will fight for a spot on the list of best graphics cards, appears to hail from a new AMD Add-in-Board (AIB) partner.

It's not unusual to find unreleased hardware on sale in China. One seller even had the audacity to list a Radeon RX 6600 XT for $1,099.99 on Newegg before the retailer eventually removed the listing. As spotted by a Chiphell forum user, a mysterious merchant was selling a Radeon RX 6600 XT that doesn't seem to belong to an existing brand.

The Internet users from the forum ultimately traced the graphics card back to a recently created company under the name of Peng Yu (Shanghai) Digital Technology Co., Ltd. The seller claimed that XFX is the OEM behind the graphics card, but it hasn't been confirmed. Nonetheless, it should be highlighted that the Peng Yu isn't related to XFX in any way.

Peng Yu has a couple of pending trademarks, including the Vastarmor moniker that the company is utilizing for graphics card products. The additional photographs show that the Peng Yu will launch the Starry Sky and Alloy series under the Vastarmor branding.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT in question is from the Starry Sky series and features a triple-fan cooling solution. The black shroud sports a red-and-white color theme and lacks any sort of RGB lighting. It also comes equipped with a metal backplate that adds rigidity to the PCB. Like many other Radeon RX 6600 XT models, Peng Yu's unit also depends on a single 8-pin PCIe power connector for supplemental power.

The Chinese seller had the RDNA 2 graphics card up for purchase at 2,999 yuan or $462, a 22% premium over AMD's $379 MSRP. According to the original listing, the Starry Sky Radeon RX 6600 XT comes with a limited three-year warranty. Peng Yu seems to be a domestic brand for the Chinese market, but living in a globalized world, it wouldn't surprise us if the company's products made it to other countries as well, perhaps even the U.S.