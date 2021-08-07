Trending

Scalper Selling Radeon RX 6600 XT On Newegg For $1,100

Foretaste of what awaits buyers

MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X 8G
MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X 8G (Image credit: MSI)

AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT doesn't go on sale until August 11. However, a scalper (via VideoCardz) on Newegg has already put up the MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X 8G for $1,099.99.

Powered by the Navi 23 silicon, the Radeon RX 6600 XT will go toe-to-toe with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 and will undoubtedly find a spot on our list of best graphics cards. According to the Newegg listing, a third-party merchant, which is based in China, is selling the MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X 8G. The graphics card is way overpriced, even by scalper standards. You could easily find a Radeon RX 6700 XT for below $1,000. Furthemore, it'll take between 7 to 23 days for the Radeon RX 6600 XT to actually get to you so you're just better off waiting for the official launch day.

Coming back to the Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X 8G, the graphics card features MSI's Twin Forzr 8 cooling system with precision-machined heat pipes to transfer heat to a bulky heatsink. A pair of semi-passive Torx 4.0 cooling fans help dissipate the heat. The Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X 8G conforms to a dual-slot design with a length of 277mm. A bit of RGB lighting adds some flair to the the Twin Forzr 8 cooler, which is also complemented with a matching metal backplate.

MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X 8G (Image credit: Newegg)

The Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X 8G wields the full Navi 23 die with 32 compute units (CUs) or 2,084 stream processors (SPs), but MSI hasn't reveal the clock speeds. Being the Gaming X variant, the SKU should have the highest clocks out of MSI's Radeon RX 6600 XT lineup.

The 8GB of GDDR6 memory operates at 16 Gbps across a 128-bit memory interface, providing a maximum memory bandwidth in the range of 256 GBps. Being a RDNA 2 product, the Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X 8G has 32MB of Infinity Cache at its disposal as well.

Rated for 160W, the Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X 8G only requires a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. A power supply with a minimum capacity of 500W should suffice. As for the display output design, MSI opted for a single HDMI 2.1 port and up to three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs for connecting up to four displays.

Although the Radeon RX 6600 XT has a $379 MSRP, it would be naive to expect the graphics card to debut with that price tag, given the current market. Buyers will likely end up paying scalper prices for the Navi 23-powered graphics card, but surely not over $1,000.

  • Sleepy_Hollowed
    This is really short sighted since the next full model up is around 900 dollars, which is still twice the MSRP.

    I’m not touching cards until they’re at MSRP.
    Reply
  • kmi187
    Sleepy_Hollowed said:
    This is really short sighted since the next full model up is around 900 dollars, which is still twice the MSRP.

    I’m not touching cards until they’re at MSRP.

    I'm not buying until they are forced to sell under MSRP.
    Reply
  • InvalidError
    kmi187 said:
    I'm not buying until they are forced to sell under MSRP.
    I'm not buying anything that is over $200 and has less than 6GB of VRAM. The way things have been going for most of the last year, that isn't going to happen unless AMD, Nvidia and their board partners screw up by grossly over-ordering parts and get stuck with a years-long over-stock of parts they struggle to get rid of - much like how part of the reason GPU prices aren't going down further despite stock now becoming available on store shelves is retailers, distributors and AIBs being stuck with inventory they acquired at inflated prices and wanting to pass the bill to consumers instead of writing off part of the profit they made from price-gouging them earlier.
    Reply
  • JWNoctis
    Price won't drop much, as long as there's still enough willing to pay.

    Might come to a point where a mid-range graphic card, like this one, would be accepted to cost as much as everything else in the case added up together, like it is right now. Oldtimers with greying hair would fondly recount an age when it merely costed one month of rent for a solid upgrade, their golden age of gaming behind them.

    Expect the worst and anything better would be a nice surprise.
    Reply
  • InvalidError
    JWNoctis said:
    Price won't drop much, as long as there's still enough willing to pay.
    Prices will drop once the current component shortage and demand spike pass. If they don't, 'AAA' PC gaming will either price itself out of a huge chunk of the market or game developers will have to target games at APUs if they want their PC games to have a potential market greater than the few million customers who can afford $500+ GPUs.
    Reply
  • ohio_buckeye
    For me I bought a 2070 but I know my 1070 will sell for about 300-400 once the 2070 arrives. But what may happen is you’ll see people holding off on upgrades longer and saving for longer and playing at lower settings or resolutions to compensate.

    You kind of wonder if amd and nvidia will just exit the entry level market. Maybe Intel for example starts filling in there and stays out of the higher end markets?
    Reply
  • gargoylenest
    newegg became the new ebay a few month ago when they permitted scalpers to take over the site. And it is becoming a deserted site like ebay, with only a name people remember for its greed over the respect of its customer. I will never buy from them again. all is way overpriced over there.
    Reply
  • Mandark
    ....and in other news... Water is Wet
    Reply