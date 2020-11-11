New Cinebench Version R23 Supports Apples New M1 Chips

Maxon has updated its Cinebench software to version R23 with several key updates, like support for Apple's new M1 chips based on the ARM architecture and some improvements to the way Cinebench benchmarks your system's processor. You can download Cinebench R23 here.

Perhaps the biggest improvement to Cinebench is that it now runs on a 10-minute time interval with multiple benchmark runs to fulfill the time duration. Maxon added this feature to the benchmark for a more accurate representation of CPU performance. Specifically, the 10-minute time interval allows the CPU's cooling system to become heat soaked and temperatures to rise to realistic levels under full load. On modern processors, this will (usually) force the CPU to lower its turbo frequency as temperature headroom decreases; this will directly affect your Cinebench score and thus, provide you a more realistic score as well.

Here are the full technical details provided by Maxon on the Cinebench R23 update: