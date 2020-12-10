Trending

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Reportedly Shows Up In Nvidia Driver

One step closer to launch

Imagine an Intel CPU, running CUDA via ZHUDA.
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Now that AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT is out, things are getting heated up in the high-end graphics card space. Nvidia may be rushing to release the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti to counterattack the Radeon RX 6900 XT. A new PCI ID has emerged via pci-ids.ucw.cz of an HP OEM 452.56 graphics driver that lends credence to the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti's rumored launch next month. As this is a rumor, a degree of healthy scepticism and a large pinch of salt are required.

The current consensus is that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti could potentially be a lesser version of the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 part. The most important specifications, such as the 10,496 CUDA cores, 328 Tensor cores and 82 RT cores are rumored to remain intact with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The only differentiation between the GeForce RTX 3090 and the RTX 3080 Ti comes down to the latter arriving with less memory but an identical TDP to the GeForce RTX 3080.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Specifications

GeForce RTX 3090Radeon RX 6900 XTGeForce RTX 3080 Ti*GeForce RTX 3080GeForce RTX 3070
Architecture (GPU)Ampere (GA102)RDNA 2 (Navi 21)Ampere (GA102)Ampere (GA102)Ampere (GA104)
CUDA Cores / SP10,4965,12010,4968,7045,888
RT Cores8280826846
Tensor Cores328N/A328272184
Texture Units328320328272184
Base Clock Rate1,400 MHz1,825 MHz?1,440 MHz1,500 MHz
Boost Clock Rate1,700 MHz2,250 MHz?1,710 MHz1,730 MHz
Memory Capacity24GB GDDR6X16GB GDDR620GB GDDR6X10GB GDDR6X8GB GDDR6
Memory Speed19.5 Gbps16 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit320-bit320-bit256-bit
Memory Bandwidth936 GBps512 GBps780 GBps760 GBps448 GBps
ROPs1121281129696
L2 Cache6MB4MB5MB5MB4MB
L3 CacheN/A128MBN/AN/AN/A
TDP350W300W320W320W220W
Transistor Count28.3 billion26.8 billion28.3 billion28.3 billion17.4 billion
Die Size 628 mm²536 mm² 628 mm² 628 mm²392 mm²
MSRP$1,499$999$999$699$499

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

On the memory front, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti seemingly features 20GB of GDDR6X memory that runs at 19.5 Gbps across a 320-bit memory interface. That means that graphics card could offer a maximum memory bandwidth up to 780 GBps, just 2.6% more than the GeForce RTX 3080. The GeForce RTX 3090 still delivers up to 20% higher bandwidth though. 

If you look at it closely, the performance difference between the GeForce RTX 3090 and the RTX 3080 Ti should be minimum in workloads where the amount of memory and memory bandwidth aren't important factors. The price tag, however, is as different as chalk and cheese.

The Radeon RX 6900 XT sports a $999 price tag, and it's still a big price to pay for a graphics card. However, the Navi-powered graphics card looks attractive beside the GeForce RTX 3090, which sells for $1,499. If the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti were to debut at $999, it would definitely give the Radeon RX 6900 XT a run for its money.

