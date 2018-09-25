Nvidia Announces GeForce RTX 2070 Availability On October 17

Nvidia announced via its @NVIDIAGeForce Twitter account that the GeForce RTX 2070 will be available on October 17. The tweet says that custom card pricing starts at $499 and provides a link to the product page that lists the Founders Edition for $599.

Nvidia's page rehashes the specifications and pricing we learned at the official announcement last month.

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Reference Specs GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition GeForce RTX 2080 Reference Spec GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition GeForce RTX 2070 Reference Spec Price $1,199 - $799 - $599 - RTX OPS 78T 78T 60T 60T 45T 42T CUDA Cores 4352 4352 2944 2944 2304 2304 Boost Clock 1635MHz (OC) 1545MHz 1800MHz (OC) 1710MHz 1710MHz(OC) 1620MHz Base Clock 1350MHz 1350MHz 1515MHz 1515MHz 1410MHz 1410MHz Memory 11GB GDDR6 11GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 616 Gbps 616 Gbps 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 448 Gbps USB Type-C and VirtualLink Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Maximum Resolution 7680x4320 7680x4320 7680x4320 7680x4320 7680x4320 7680x4320 Connectors DisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-C - DisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-C DisplayPort, HDMI DisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-C - Graphics Card Power 260W 250W 225W 215W 185W 175W

Nvidia's product page has a "notify me" button instead of a pre-order button, so while it appears the cards will be available for order on October 17, we don't know the actual dates they will ship.

The RTX 2070 cards come with the same RT cores that accelerate ray tracing workloads, but Nvidia hasn't shared any performance data yet. Given that ray-traced games aren't available yet, we won't know how well the RTX 2070 can handle those titles until Nvidia releases more data.

As expected, the image of the card shows they lack the NVLink connectors that came with the GeForce GTX 1070 models. Multi-graphics card setups are growing rarer as time goes on, particularly due to a lack of support on the software side, but enthusiasts certainly aren't pleased with the culling of the expected feature.

The mining craze has also receded, so graphics card pricing for the GTX 1080 Ti and 1070 Ti is incredibly competitive, meaning Nvidia may have a difficult time selling the RTX 2070 for $499 - $599.

Of course, we'll have all of the performance data and firm comparisons when our review posts. With a public availability date of October 17, it obviously won't be long until the review comes to our pages. In the meantime, head over to our GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 reviews for a deeper look at the new graphics cards, or check out our Turing architecture deep dive for a closer look at the TU106 die that debuts in the RTX 2070.