Nvidia Announces GeForce RTX 2070 Availability On October 17

Nvidia announced via its @NVIDIAGeForce Twitter account that the GeForce RTX 2070 will be available on October 17. The tweet says that custom card pricing starts at $499 and provides a link to the product page that lists the Founders Edition for $599.

Nvidia's page rehashes the specifications and pricing we learned at the official announcement last month. 

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders EditionGeForce RTX 2080 Ti Reference SpecsGeForce RTX 2080 Founders EditionGeForce RTX 2080 Reference SpecGeForce RTX 2070 Founders EditionGeForce RTX 2070 Reference Spec
Price$1,199-$799-$599-
RTX OPS78T78T60T60T45T42T
CUDA Cores435243522944294423042304
Boost Clock1635MHz (OC)1545MHz1800MHz (OC)1710MHz1710MHz(OC)1620MHz
Base Clock1350MHz1350MHz1515MHz1515MHz1410MHz1410MHz
Memory11GB GDDR611GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR6
Memory Speed14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps
Memory Bandwidth616 Gbps616 Gbps448 Gbps448 Gbps448 Gbps448 Gbps
USB Type-C and VirtualLinkYesYesYesYesYesYes
Maximum Resolution7680x43207680x43207680x43207680x43207680x43207680x4320
ConnectorsDisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-C-DisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-CDisplayPort, HDMIDisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-C-
Graphics Card Power260W250W225W215W185W175W

Nvidia's product page has a "notify me" button instead of a pre-order button, so while it appears the cards will be available for order on October 17, we don't know the actual dates they will ship.

The RTX 2070 cards come with the same RT cores that accelerate ray tracing workloads, but Nvidia hasn't shared any performance data yet. Given that ray-traced games aren't available yet, we won't know how well the RTX 2070 can handle those titles until Nvidia releases more data.

As expected, the image of the card shows they lack the NVLink connectors that came with the GeForce GTX 1070 models. Multi-graphics card setups are growing rarer as time goes on, particularly due to a lack of support on the software side, but enthusiasts certainly aren't pleased with the culling of the expected feature.

The mining craze has also receded, so graphics card pricing for the GTX 1080 Ti and 1070 Ti is incredibly competitive, meaning Nvidia may have a difficult time selling the RTX 2070 for $499 - $599.

Of course, we'll have all of the performance data and firm comparisons when our review posts. With a public availability date of October 17, it obviously won't be long until the review comes to our pages. In the meantime, head over to our GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 reviews for a deeper look at the new graphics cards, or check out our Turing architecture deep dive for a closer look at the TU106 die that debuts in the RTX 2070.

24 Comments
  • King_V 25 September 2018 17:47
    Are the TDP specs for the 2070 Reference vs Founders edition transposed?
  • sbushman18 25 September 2018 17:51
    Your chart has an error. You are showing memory frequency under memory speed for the 2070, but you have memory bandwidth listed there for the other cards. The memory speed is actually the same for the 2080 and the 2080Ti. The bandwidth is increased from the 2070s 448Gbps. You have the 2070 listed as 14Gbps, which is the memory frequency of ALL the RTX cards.
  • knowom 25 September 2018 17:54
    Can't forget the GTX1080 being competitively priced it's probably the best sweet spot on the high end range for GPU's. RTX2070 should ideally come close to 1080Ti performance and maybe overclocked match it for like 1070Ti price range meaning about $375-$425. I think it has to pretty much sit in that range give or take.
  • bigdragon 25 September 2018 17:59
    I think Nvidia needs to produce a Crysis-like game to actually showcase and justify the new 20-series cards. Relying on a bunch of console ports is not going to cut it. We need a new PC-busting game to take advantage of the latest hardware. I think Nvidia is wrong to rely upon companies like EA to deliver.
  • hannibal 25 September 2018 18:08
    Bacause RXT2080 is about the same as 1080ti, the 2070 can not be even near... Maybe 2070 is near normal 1080 or a little bit slover.
  • kinggremlin 25 September 2018 18:30
    This card is the worst of the release. It's hard to believe this card will be fast enough for raytracing (720p anyone?) so it's hard to justify the cost increase over the 1070. If DLSS gains wide adoption then to 2070 could be a decent card. But that's a real gamble at this point. If it doesn't then paying $600 for probable 1080 performance is a dreadful proposition. 2070 is a wait and see purchase far more than the 2080 and 2080ti.
  • PaulAlcorn 25 September 2018 18:39
    21350428 said:
    Your chart has an error. You are showing memory frequency under memory speed for the 2070, but you have memory bandwidth listed there for the other cards. The memory speed is actually the same for the 2080 and the 2080Ti. The bandwidth is increased from the 2070s 448Gbps. You have the 2070 listed as 14Gbps, which is the memory frequency of ALL the RTX cards.

    Thanks for that, good eye! Fixed :)

  • therickmu25 25 September 2018 19:32
    21350452 said:
    I think Nvidia needs to produce a Crysis-like game to actually showcase and justify the new 20-series cards. Relying on a bunch of console ports is not going to cut it. We need a new PC-busting game to take advantage of the latest hardware. I think Nvidia is wrong to rely upon companies like EA to deliver.

    Would be perfect timing for Valve to finally release the game that shall not be named, fully designed for PC gaming.
  • AlistairAB 25 September 2018 20:01
    There's a smaller difference between the 2070 and 2080, with the same memory, than the 1070 and 1080. So it should beat the 1080 easily by 10 percent unlike the 2080 being equal to the 1080 ti. Still nVidia's fake pricing is annoying. $650 I guess for board partners at launch. If they actually sold a 2 fan model for $499 instead I'd be interested.
  • spdragoo 25 September 2018 20:02
    21350437 said:
    Can't forget the GTX1080 being competitively priced it's probably the best sweet spot on the high end range for GPU's. RTX2070 should ideally come close to 1080Ti performance and maybe overclocked match it for like 1070Ti price range meaning about $375-$425. I think it has to pretty much sit in that range give or take.

    Considering that, ray-tracing aside, the GTX 2080 & the 1080Ti are pretty much neck-and-neck (see here), it's more likely that the RTX 2070 will end up having similar performance to the GTX 1080...or possibly falling somewhere in between a 1080 & a 1080TI. Since that puts them in the same price range as the GTX 1080 (see PCPartPicker & Micro Center, for example), it's not going to be a good upgrade for those that already have a GTX 1080/1080TI...& even having a GTX 1070/1070TI isn't going to be that great of an upgrade (probably a 1-tier upgrade tops).
