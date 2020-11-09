Get Ready For Mass Effect Legendary Edition With NZXT's Special Case

Just a couple of days ago BioWare announced the Legendary Edition of Mass Effect -- a remaster of the original trilogy, ready for 4K Ultra HD. Few other details are available at this time, but if you can't wait to get ready for it, NZXT might just have you covered.

The case and cooling manufacturer just announced the H510i in a limited-edition Mass Effect theme, which takes the excellent chassis and themes it in your favorite N7 armor's styling.

Inside the chassis there is room for up to an ATX motherboard, GPUs, including the RTX 3090 up to 381mm long (or 325mm if you install an AIO), CPU coolers up to 165mm tall, along with up to three 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch drives.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: NZXT) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: NZXT) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: NZXT) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: NZXT)

Of course, this version of the chassis also comes with the integrated RGB lighting, and NZXT still includes the Smart Device V2 for lighting and fan control using NZXT's CAM software. Two addressable-RGB strips are included along with two 120mm Aer F120 fans.

Front IO consists of one USB 3.0 port, one USB Type-C port, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

But, to get into this themed goodness, this special edition of the case commands a steep premium over the standard H510i: it goes for twice the price, bumping the chassis from $100 to $200. Of course, the blow is softened with a Renegade/Paragon charm to keep on your keychain.