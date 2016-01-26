NZXT Introduces Its First Mini-ITX Case, The Manta

NZXT announced Manta, its first mini-ITX chassis, which features curved steel panels, support for multiple water-cooling radiators and ample cable management.

The custom-designed Manta can fit a mini-ITX motherboard and measures at 245 x 426 x 450 mm. The all-steel chassis can house up to three water-cooling radiators, one 120 mm radiator in the rear and up to a 280 mm radiator on the front and top. This makes the case ideal for custom water loops, multiple closed-loop coolers, or both. NZXT claimed the Manta is the first mini-ITX chassis to support up to three radiators.

Dimensions 245 x 426 x 450 mm Weight 7.2 kg Motherboard Support Mini-ITX 2.5-Inch Bays 3 3.5-Inch Bays 2 Front Cooling 2 x 140 mm/120 mm (2 x 120 mm fans included) Rear Cooling 1 x 120 mm (fan included) Top Cooling 2 x 140 mm/120 mm External Ports 2 x USB 3.0, 1x Audio/Mic Jack Special Features Rear I/O Lighting, Integrated PWM Fan Hub, PSU Shroud

The Manta itself looks something like a fancy fish bowl with its large-windowed side panel, and the curved steel panels make the chassis appear bubbly, as if someone pumped a bunch of air into the case and it became puffed.

Two 2.5-inch drive bays are visible through the window, with a third 2.5-inch bay hidden by the PSU shroud. There’s also two 3.5-inch drive bays, one underneath the branded PSU shroud and one underneath the SSD mounts, which are easily accessible by removing the other side panel. The Manta also boasts plenty of cable management space for a mini-ITX case because of its curved steel panels, and it also sports easy-to-remove front and PSU dust filters.

NZXT is offering windowed or non-windowed versions of the Manta in Matte White/Black, Matte Black/Red and Matte Black at a price of $139.99. The case is available for preorder now, with an expected ship date of February 9.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.