NZXT Adds Larger, More Affordable AIO CPU Coolers To Kraken Lineup

NZXT added two new products, the Kraken X72 and M22, to its all-in-one (AIO) CPU liquid cooling lineup.

The Kraken X72 and M22 sport the usual features you’d find in Kraken-branded coolers, including reinforced tubing, RGB LED lighting (controlled by the company’s CAM lighting and cooling control software) on the pump, and a set of fans to push air through the radiator. However, the X72 is the company’s first CPU liquid cooler to feature a 360mm radiator (the previous maximum was 280mm), making it the largest AIO cooling product available in NZXT’s catalog. The M22 is a third of the size of the X72 (120mm), but the company is positioning the new M series as an affordable alternative to the previously available X-series coolers.

NXZT’s Aer P 120mm high-static pressure fans, which are ideal for liquid coolers, come included with the Kraken X72 and M22 (3 and 1 each, respectively), and they are designed for quiet operation with their chamfered intakes and fluid dynamic bearings. Although each cooler’s pump is accented with RGB LED lighting, the included fans don’t have the flashy lights.

The NZXT Kraken X72 and M22 are available for pre-order from NZXT’s website for $200 and $100, respectively. The M22 is warrantied for three years, and the X72 is covered for double that (six years). The X72 is expected to ship on March 12, and the M22 will start reaching customers and retailers on March 26.

NZXT Kraken X72 AIO Liquid CPU Cooler

NZXT Kraken M22 AIO Liquid CPU Cooler

  • mcconkeymike 06 March 2018 18:23
    I look forward to seeing a review with a comparison against the Corsair H100i.
  • anbello262 06 March 2018 20:19
    I currently have an Arctic liquid Freezer 240, but this is the only line of coolers that could make change mine. Looking forward to the reviews!
  • spartakiss007 06 March 2018 20:31
    But when will they allow us to take they NZXT logo off
  • BulkZerker 06 March 2018 20:59
    More importantly when. Are they going to replace their software requirement with a RGB header?
  • Krazie_Ivan 07 March 2018 06:50
    seems like there are loads of Asetek 360mm AIOs for FAR less than $200, & even some great expandable/maintainable full-copper options for less. NZXT's pricing people have lost their minds with this, as they did with that mobo. actually, i can't think of any NZXT product that is better value than the competition offerings... hmm...
  • Zaporro 07 March 2018 08:52
    lets face it, NZXT AIOs are all about the looks

    when it comes to performance, any AIO of same radiator size will perform in same way because of Asetek having monopoly on pumps and holding troll patent on their pumps

    then we have fans that can be replaced by any brand (looking forward when manufacturers will sell no-fan versions of AIOs)


    and then we have all the fancy stuff of looks

    i would also love if NZXT AIOs had, say, optional RGB external source cable (lets remember they are addressable so its 3-pin) but at least the CAM software provides extremely large range of effects (contrary to other half baked control software)
  • Olle P 07 March 2018 09:23
    $100 for a 120mm AIO considered affordable? :ouch:
    To me the affordability is a matter of how much below $100 the price tag is...
  • sarfrazk638 07 March 2018 10:50
    Hey editor, please fix the links. The links of products in your every article redirects to the tomshardware homepage. Please check it.
    Reply
  • sinaptic 07 March 2018 18:38
    Not a huge departure from what they're already been offering... I've used older NZXT AIOs on (moderately) overclocked CPUS and GPUs to this day without issue... UNLESS you count their CAM software (your only option to control the majority of these coolers' features) which is bloated garbage that seems to break every other update or so.
  • anbello262 09 March 2018 05:06
    20769470 said:
    lets face it, NZXT AIOs are all about the looks

    when it comes to performance, any AIO of same radiator size will perform in same way because of Asetek having monopoly on pumps and holding troll patent on their pumps

    then we have fans that can be replaced by any brand (looking forward when manufacturers will sell no-fan versions of AIOs)

    You are forgetting about just one thing: Radiator's FPI. That's the main reason the freezer 240 performs so well against other 240 radiators.

    Of course, that's still easily found in all flavours, but it's still an important design consideration.
