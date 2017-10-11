Trending

Look Out, Microsoft: Oculus' Rift Bundle Is Now Permanently $399

It’s trite, but it’s true: Competition is great for consumers, and we’re seeing a blistering price war in the VR world that’s driving down prices rapidly. Oculus’ announcement at Oculus Connect 4 is the latest salvo in that war: the Rift bundle--which includes the headset, sensors, six free apps, and Touch controllers--is now, permanently, just $399.

Oculus set that price during its “Summer of Rift” promotion, but that was temporary. The obvious win here is over the HTC Vive, which still costs $500 for its full bundle, but the real competition is coming from Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality.

The WMR headsets range in price from $350-500 (with the accompanying motion controllers, the range shrinks to $400-600). Thus, the Oculus Rift’s new price matches the least expensive desktop VR bundle competitor out there.

We can say with confidence that although Microsoft appears to believe in its mixed reality efforts, losing the price advantage--and just before its launch on October 17--was a blow. That was supposed to be one of the key selling points, which Oculus wisely negated.

To recap: The whole of the high-end VR bundle market is now squished to a $200 range, from $400-600. For consumers, the cost reductions obviously save them money, and the price parity means that people can focus more on the pros and cons of the various VR platforms than on price tiers.

Update, 10/12/17, 8:57am PT: Fixed typos.

  • gdmaclew 11 October 2017 18:33
    Sorry Ocuclus. Until the price approaches $250, I'm not interested.
    VR is still in its infancy and until the average user can comfortably afford it-along with the cost of the apps or games - the segment will stagnate.
    There is great potential here and I hope the price does moderate because I'd love to try one.
  • Antichrist 11 October 2017 18:46
    I love the VR I've tried, but I want to wait for better games on it. Hopefully the Fallout and Skyrim ports work out well in VR. I'll probably wait for something like a second generation Vive to be affordable, hopefully there's a lot more content by then.
  • Jeff Fx 11 October 2017 19:49
    Oculus Go is the mid-range VR system at your price point. High end VR will likely be more than $250 for a long time as they improve resolution and add wireless. Lots of people want the best experience rather than the lowest price.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/oculus-standale-vr-headset-announcements,35662.html
  • kcarbotte 11 October 2017 20:00
    The price has already come down from $599 for the Rift + $199 for the Touch controllers to $399 for both in less than a year.
    $399 is not very expensive at all for technology. displays often cost more than that. many GPUs cost more than that, and many CPUs cost more than that. And game consoles are usually in this price range.
    $399 is within the grasp of most people who desire VR. That's around the same price point that MS and its six partners are targeting for Windows MR headsets, too.


  • moogleslam 11 October 2017 20:46
    I appreciate the market for these, but personally, I'll be exited when we have Rift 2 with a massive Resolution and FOV increase.
  • bit_user 12 October 2017 01:12
    This sounds rather arbitrary, given how much some people spend on gaming monitors, controllers, GPUs, and let's not forget consoles.

    although Microsoft appears to believe in its mixed reality efforts, losing the price advantage--and just before its launch on October 17--was a blow.
    They still have one huge advantage: no external cameras or light houses.

    Oculus shouldn't really care, as long as their software can support MS' hardware. The main thing each of these guys wants is for consumers to use their SW ecosystem & store. Here, MS has another advantage - by having lower GPU requirements, they can effectively block some customers from using Windows MR devices with Oculus' portal.
  • Warsaw 12 October 2017 02:00
    Is this a typo saying the HTC Vive is $500 for the full bundle? I've seen it drop to $599 but not to $499. Can you direct if this is true?
  • hannibal 12 October 2017 04:47
    Yep. It is like in phones. High end vr will always be expensive aka 600-1000 and middle range 300-400 and lo end 150-250. So you can Expect 250 devices with low resolution, slow cpu and so on. Just like in phones.
    So there definitely will be those cheap options too, if you need those.
  • mrmez 12 October 2017 05:40
    Australia is such a joke.
    Vive still ~$859USD
  • bloodroses 12 October 2017 11:38
    Until something like this

    https://www.starvr.com/

    becomes a reasonable price (along with the hardware needed to power it), I'm holding off on VR. Without the FOV and resolution to back it, it just feels like an interactive projector screen to me. Give it a few generations.
