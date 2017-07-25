Phanteks Announces Evolv Shift, Evolv Shift X Pricing

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Phanteks has taken the wraps off the Evolv Shift and Shift X chassis, both of which were on display earlier this year at Computex. The company appears to have made good on its promise of an early August launch.

The Evolv Shift, the shorter of the two chassis, features mounting locations for radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 280mm in the front, and a single mounting location in the base of the case for a 120mm all-in-one cooler or radiator. Although the Evolv Shift ships with a single 140mm fan in the front and base of the chassis, there are mounting locations for two 120 / 140mm fans in the front and one 120 / 140mm in the bottom of the case. This chassis can accommodate two 2.5” drives and a single 3.5” hard drive. The Evolv Shift also requires the use of a small form factor power supply.



The taller of the two chassis, the Evolv Shift X, supports three 120 / 140mm fans in the front and one 120 / 140mm in the bottom of the chassis. As with the Evolv Shift, this chassis ships from the factory with one 140mm fan in the front and one in the base of the case. This chassis is large enough to fit radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 280mm in the front, and a single 120mm all-in-one cooler or radiator in the base. The Evolv Shift X supports full-size power supplies.

The Evolv Shift and Evolv Shift X are built on a powder-coated steel chassis with aluminum and tempered glass side panels. The Evolv Shift stands at 480mm, while its sibling is notably larger, measuring 650mm tall. Both chassis feature a 90° motherboard layout and can accommodate full-length graphics cards that are mounted behind the motherboard tray via a riser cable. Both cases are equipped with RGB LED controls that are compatible with industry standard RGB motherboard headers.

Another interesting feature is that the company designed these chassis so that they may be oriented horizontally as well as vertically--a feature that HTPC owners will likely appreciate.

Both the Evolv Shift and Evolv Shift X will be available by August with a price tag of $110 and $160, respectively.

