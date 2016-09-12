Check Out The 18 Games On The PlayStation VR Demo Disc

We’ve known for quite some time that the two PlayStation VR bundles would include a demo disc full of VR titles for players to try. However, we didn’t know what games would be on the disc. That is, until now. Sony released the full list of games in the PSVR demo disc, and there are more than enough titles on it for everyone to enjoy.

Specifically, there are 18 demos to choose from on the disc. Unlike Oculus' Dreamdeck experiences or the demos in Valve's The Lab, Sony put together a list of current PSVR titles so you can get an idea of how each game utilizes VR. You can try the tank-based combat of Battlezone or the racing thrill of DriveClub VR. There are also some well-known VR titles included, such as EVE: Valkyrie and Job Simulator, both of which made waves on the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, respectively. If you want a scare, you can try Until Dawn: Rush of Blood or the “Kitchen Teaser” demo for Resident Evil VII.



PlayStation VR Demo Disc Titles (Names in parentheses are the development studios)Allumette (Penrose)Battlezone (Rebellion)DriveClub VR (Sony Interactive Entertainment World Wide Studios)Eve: Valkyrie (CCP Games)Gnog (KO_OP)Harmonix Music VR (Harmonix Music Systems)Headmaster (Frame Interactive)Here They Lie (Sony Interactive Entertainment World Wide Studios)Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)PlayStation VR Worlds (Sony Interactive Entertainment World Wide Studios)Resident Evil VII biohazard — Kitchen Teaser (Capcom CO., LTD.)Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)Rigs Mechanized Combat League (Sony Interactive Entertainment World Wide Studios)Thumper (Drool)Tumble VR (Sony Interactive Entertainment World Wide Studios)Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (Sony Interactive Entertainment World Wide Studios)Wayward Sky (Uber Entertainment)Within (Within)

In addition to the disc included in the bundles, you can also download it on the PlayStation Store for free after the PSVR launch.