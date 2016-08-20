PNY Joins GTX 1060 3GB Party With Single Entry

With a 3GB variant of the GTX 1060 now coming to light from Nvidia, it didn’t take long for board partners to capitalize on the new $200 GPU.
This 3GB variant uses the same GP106 chip as its 6GB bigger brother. Aside from the VRAM slash to 3GB, Nvidia also cut down the CUDA core count to 1,152 from 1,280.
For now, PNY offers only one model of the GTX 1060 3GB.
The card itself uses the same aftermarket heatsink as the PNY GTX 1060 6GB, with two downward-firing fans and an all-black shroud, which is typical of PNY graphics card designs. The card features a base clock of 1,506 MHz and the boost clock is dialed in at 1,708 MHz. It also features 3GB of 8 Gbps GDDR5 memory. The max power draw of the card is 120W.
The card costs $229.99, and currently you can find it on newegg.com.
|PNY GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
|Cuda Cores
|1,152
|Core Clock
|1,506 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1,708 MHz
|Memory Clock
|8 Gbps
|Memory Size
|3GB GDDR5
|Memory Interface
|192-bit
|Memory Bandwidth
|192
|Power Input
|One 6-Pin
|TDP
|120W
|Max Digital Resolution
|7680x4320@60hz
|Display Connectors
|-3x DisplayPort 1.4-HDMI 2.0b-1x DL-DVI
|Card Dimensions
|9.85 x 4.53 inch, dual-slot
MORE: GTX 1060 3GB cards from Gigabyte, Inno3D, MSI and EVGA
unless they make it much cheaper now
Of course the PRICE would dictate value, but I would suggest at least 4GB for most people now.
Nope, same-priced cards perform the same.
Sorry, but we had cards from PNY before go bad (especially the fans on them). They were cheap back then, but certainly were not the best quality.
I could be wrong about today's PNY cards, but I know we have had bad cards from them before. Most common issue being that the fan dies, resulting in mass overheating. I once owned a PNY Geforce 9800GT and the fan on it went bad from about months up to 2 years later. My siblings had PNY Geforce 9600GT cards and their fans also went bad. We even used to own PNY Geforce 6600GTs (Vertos I believe) that eventually went bad (at least one of them did).
Now, I'm not distrustful of nVidia as we have bought other Geforce cards with no problems (from different manufacturers of course).
I see what you say m8. I had in the past 3 MSI ( 2 x 6600GT, 250GTS ) 1 Asus ( 8800GTS ) 2 Galaxy (FX5200, 460GTX) that died. Now I have a Gigabyte R7 260x giving me Blue screens in all my games so I kinda think it is more likely other factors then just the name :) I never used PNY before.
I don't see 3GB for my games being low as I play MMO's and no other games ever showed bad performance with even 2GB memory.