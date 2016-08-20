PNY Joins GTX 1060 3GB Party With Single Entry

With a 3GB variant of the GTX 1060 now coming to light from Nvidia, it didn’t take long for board partners to capitalize on the new $200 GPU.

This 3GB variant uses the same GP106 chip as its 6GB bigger brother. Aside from the VRAM slash to 3GB, Nvidia also cut down the CUDA core count to 1,152 from 1,280.

For now, PNY offers only one model of the GTX 1060 3GB.

The card itself uses the same aftermarket heatsink as the PNY GTX 1060 6GB, with two downward-firing fans and an all-black shroud, which is typical of PNY graphics card designs. The card features a base clock of 1,506 MHz and the boost clock is dialed in at 1,708 MHz. It also features 3GB of 8 Gbps GDDR5 memory. The max power draw of the card is 120W.

The card costs $229.99, and currently you can find it on newegg.com.

PNY GeForce GTX 1060 3GB Cuda Cores 1,152 Core Clock 1,506 MHz Boost Clock 1,708 MHz Memory Clock 8 Gbps Memory Size 3GB GDDR5 Memory Interface 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 192 Power Input One 6-Pin TDP 120W Max Digital Resolution 7680x4320@60hz Display Connectors -3x DisplayPort 1.4-HDMI 2.0b-1x DL-DVI Card Dimensions 9.85 x 4.53 inch, dual-slot

