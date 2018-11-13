PowerColor Launches First Official Radeon RX 590 GPU

While not officially announced yet, leaks for AMD's Radeon RX 590 GPU have been hitting the web for weeks. Today, PowerColor became the first graphics card manufacturer to officially and publicly launch its custom-made Radeon RX 590 graphics card. The PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 590 8GB GDDR5 is based on AMD's Polaris 30 graphics processor, which is produced under the 12nm FinFET node.
The Red Devil Radeon RX 590 8GB GDDR5 complies to the previously leaked specifications for the Radeon RX 590. It sports 2,304 stream processors and 8GB of GDDR5 memory clocking in at 8,000MHz on a 256-bit memory bus. PowerColor's iteration features a boost clock up to 1,576MHz, equivalent to a 17 percent clock speed increase over a stock Radeon RX 580. Consumers can switch between a Performance or Silent profile via the graphics card's BIOS switch located on its side.
Measuring 10 x 6.2 x 2.2 inches (255 x 157 x 57mm), the Red Devil Radeon RX 590 8GB GDDR5 sports the thick black and red Red Devil cooler. According to PowerColor, a 6+1 phase power delivery subsystem is hidden beneath the graphics card's cooler. There is also mention of a Platinum Power Kit featuring DrMOS power modules for improved power efficiency and overall reliability.
The Red Devil cooler itself employs five nickel-plated heat pipes for heat dissipation. Four of the heat pipes are 8mm thick, and the other heat pipe is 6mm thick. PowerColor has equipped the Red Devil Radeon RX 590 8GB GDDR5 with a pair of ball bearing fans, which is reportedly 20 percent more efficient with four times the longevity. PowerColor's Mute Fan technology only spins up the fans when the GPU temperature exceeds 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). The graphics card is equipped with a black, 1.5mm-thick metal back plate as well. The Red Devil Radeon RX 590 8GB GDDR5 depends on an 8-pin and a 6-pin PCIe power connector for power input. There are three DisplayPort outputs, one HDMI port and a DVI-D port.
The Red Devil Radeon RX 590 8GB GDDR5 comes with a "Raise the Game Fully Loaded" game bundle that's worth $180 if purchased from a selected eTailer. The list of unreleased AAA titles include Resident Evil 2 (2019), Devil May Cry 5 and The Division 2. PowerColor didn't reveal the pricing for the Red Devil Radeon RX 590 8GB GDDR5. However, the Radeon RX 590 is expected to launch November 15, so we won't have to wait long to find out.
Polaris is not Vega, it will be a non issue especially with 10% better performances. Price is all that matter at midrange.
As a rule of thumb never, ever pre-order anything. Always wait for the independent reviews of any product before deciding to buy.
I was personally hoping that the RX 590 was going to be something that could compete against the GTX 1070Ti. Alas the RX 590 is apparently hoping to beat the GTX 1060... I mean seriously I want something to compete against the 1070(Ti) or GTX 1080. It would be nice to see the prices drop on the 1070(Ti), 1080 just a little bit more. I've been using my R9 290 too long and want something worthwhile upgrading to as was really hoping if AMD could come out with a RX 590 at the level of a 1070(Ti) priced around $300 then I could either pick it up or a 1070(Ti). As it stands the RX 580 and even GTX 1060 don't deliver enough of a performance advantage to justify the upgrade from the R9 290 and it looks like the RX 590 won't either. I guess there is still a chance the RX 590 may match performance of a 1070, but I doubt it.
Well I think there isn't much to ponder on this card. It's just a 580 + 5-10%. I wouldn't upgrade from a 290 either. I have 1070 and will be sticking with that for a while, but I need a card for 1080p gaming for somebody else and I think the 580/590 is still the best bet out there. Freesync eliminates the 1060 from the equation as a value proposition to me.
Yea, I have a healthy overclock on my R9 290. Its a Vapor X from Sapphire so it can be pushed pretty hard. I have it now so that it outperforms a stock R9 290X, not by a lot but by enough. The problem for someone with a card like mine is that RX 580 and RX 590 are sideways upgrades at best only real advantage is they are more efficient and produce less heat. The 1060 is a slight upgrade in performance and of course a good upgrade in efficiency and thermals but for the money just not worth the "upgrade". I'm hoping for a good Black Friday deal and pick up a 1070(Ti) or maybe even a 1080. They really aren't priced too bad at MicroCenter but I have to justify the purchase to the wife and she is savvy enough to realize I'm doing it for gaming. Really the 1070 and 1080 should be good cards for some time to come.
The Vega 56 and Vega 64 do quite well in competing with a 1070ti or a regular 1080, at least performance wise. (Vega 56 probably more so with a regular 1070)
Yeah, I don't think the 590 will compete against a 1070... probably aimed more at one of the enhanced 1060 6GB models.