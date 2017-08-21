Nvidia Adds ShadowPlay Highlights To PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Do you play PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds? Do you own a GeForce GTX? If you answered “yes” to both of those questions, you will be delighted to know that Bluehole, the game's developers, announced at Gamescom that the PUBG has been updated to support Nvidia’s ShadowPlay Highlights feature.

For those of you unfamiliar with Nvidia’s ShadowPlay Highlights, it's a relatively new feature that Nvidia added to the GeForce Experience earlier this year that allows end users to automatically capture the best (and worst) moments of their gameplay session. At the completion of each match, they can then review a number of screenshots and videos and share them to Facebook, YouTube, Imgur, or Google Photos.

In conjunction with the ShadowPlay Highlights announcement, Nvidia also revealed that it has partnered with the game’s developer to launch a PUBG ShadowPlay Highlights contest. As with other contests of this type, participation is rather simple. Share your favorite captures on Twitter and YouTube with the following tags: @PUBATTLEGROUNDS @NVIDIAGeForce and #ShadowPlayHighlights.

