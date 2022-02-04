Purported Intel Arc Alchemist Desktop Graphics Card Pictured

Photos of a purported Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card engineering sample (ES) have been shared online. VideoCardz posted the samples today, and they are some of the clearest shots yet, showcasing a design that might be representative of Intel's highly anticipated first wave of graphics cards based on the Xe-HPG architecture that will soon vie for a spot on our list of best GPUs.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

The images, a selection of which you can see above and below, correlate closely to previous leaked desktop designs we have seen. Indeed, the design of the shroud looks very much like an evolution of the Intel DG1, which we benchmarked and saw torn down last year.



VideoCardz remarks that the engineering sample is the third seen in the wild so far. The angles show enough of the mounting bracket to determine the possible connector configuration on shipping cards. Triple DisplayPort ports are likely to debut support for the DisplayPort 2.0 standard, at least if Intel's prior hints mean anything. These DP options are joined by a solitary HDMI connector, with the second slot area used solely for venting.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

The leaked imagery is possibly even more illuminating around the back, as the PCB isn't obscured by a backplate or any other structural or cosmetic frills. Furthermore, the PCB reveals that the card features either 16 or 12GB of VRAM onboard, and the source of the image indicates that this particular sample is equipped with 6-pin and 8-pin power connectors.

Stepping back a bit, you can see the PCB doesn't run the full length of the shroud. Instead, the cooling shroud is a quarter to a fifth longer than the PCB, and the overhang exposes some of the aluminum-finned cooling mass, which will have some air passing directly through it.

We're happy to see the rate of Intel Arc leaks and spills accelerating as we gain a foothold in 2022. In recent days we have reported on supposed Intel Arc A370M Mobile GPU benchmarks, alleged Intel Arc Alchemist laptop GPU plans, and the pledge from Intel CEO Gelsinger that "we are on it" with regard to addressing GPU shortages. The rolling tumbling mass of Arc Alchemist leaks could support expectations that these graphics cards are coming sooner rather than later, which would be good news.