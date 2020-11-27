New Raspberry Pi 400 Kits Bundle Touchscreen Displays

The Raspberry Pi 400 is a fantastic all-in-one (AIO) computer, squeezing the power of a Raspberry Pi 4 into a keyboard chassis. This portable setup is lacking in one area though: a screen. Thankfully, Waveshare stepped in this week to bridge that gap in the market with its Raspberry Pi 400 Kit with a 7 or 13.3-inch IPS display.

(Image credit: Waveshare)

Both kits ship with the official Raspberry Pi 400 kit. The kit is worth $100 and includes the Raspberry Pi 400, mouse, MicroHDMI cable and power supply.

The bundled touchscreen display can handle five points (7-inch version) or 10 points (13.3-inch) of touch input and the 13.3-inch model features a built in speaker. The 7-inch display has a resolution of 1024 x 600, and the 13.3 inch is 1080p (1920 x 1080). Both displays have a glass cover and a kickstand for stability. The displays connect to the Raspberry Pi 400 via an HDMI to MicroHDMI lead and use a USB connection to enable touchscreen functionality and, in the case of the smaller model, to power the display. The larger display requires its own external power supply.

The Raspberry Pi 400 is a truly portable machine, and with Waveshare's screen we move a step toward a product that encourages you to carry a Raspberry Pi in your bag to class, the office or the home. Now we just need a battery and some sort of AIO chassis.

Could this see a move to an official Raspberry Pi laptop in the near future? When the Raspberry Pi 400 was released, we asked this question to Eben Upton, Chief Executive of Raspberry Pi Trading, and his response was, "We don't have any plans at present. Still lots of capabilities (technical and sourcing) that we'd need to grow as an organization before we could build something of that sort."

Image 1 of 2 Raspberry Pi 400 Kit With 13.3inch HDMI Touch Display (Image credit: Waveshare) Image 2 of 2 Raspberry Pi 400 Kit With 7inch HDMI Touch Display (Image credit: Waveshare)

The Raspberry Pi 400 kit with a 7-inch display is $179.99, and the 13.3 inch kit goes for $266.99.