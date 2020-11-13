Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Drops to $39 at Amazon

It's almost time for Black Friday and we already have plenty of deals on some of our favorite hardware. It's not always easy to tell when a deal is genuine, so we're doing the work for you by gathering up the best deals on tech we can find.

Today we're highlighting a $39 offer on the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse. The Basilisk series features some of the best gaming mouse performance we've experienced in 2020. We enjoyed the quality and value of the Basilisk X Hyperspeed mouse when reviewing it earlier this year—our only major complaint was the lack of wired support and rechargeability.

If you want something wired, the Razer Viper wired gaming mouse has RGB lighting and is discounted to $39 from $79 at Best Buy. You can also pick up the Kraken Tournament Edition headset for $54 down from $99.

This mouse is designed with right-handed users in mind. There are a total of 6 buttons that can be programmed with custom macros. It's completely wireless, using Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi or both in dual-wireless mode. You need to use the USB dongle for Wi-Fi support.

This edition features a 5G optical sensor and can last up to 450 hours on a single AA battery. Unfortunately, this is not a rechargeable mouse, but you can always use rechargeable AA batteries.

