This 1900 Euro PC Case Features Huge Radiators on Each Side Panel

German overclocker Der8auer recently reviewed a new water-cooling-focused computer chassis that costs a whopping 1900 Euros. The Regner case hails from Germany and features two massive radiators integrated into the side panels. Without a doubt, this case is designed for extreme water-cooling enthusiasts who want the best of the best.

There really is no other case like the Regner on the market today; the radiators alone span the entire area of each side panel, which should offer an unprecedented amount of cooling on the inside. Accompanying the radiators are three 140m be quiet! Silent Wings 3 fans to push air around the case.

This means the radiators themselves won't have active cooling, like on a traditional radiator. This will give each side panel radiator a semi-passive cooling design, with airflow aided entirely by chassis fans, which is very common in the server industry.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Regner ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Regner ) Image 1 of 2

The interior features a dual-chamber design to provide better tubing routes for each side panel radiator. One chamber will house the motherboard, CPU, RAM, and M.2 storage, while the other houses the graphics card and additional 2.5" storage bays. A PCIe riser cable will be responsible for connecting the GPU to the motherboard on the other side of the case.

In this configuration, one side panel will be responsible for cooling the CPU or the motherboard depending on the use of a CPU block or a monoblock, and the other side panel will be responsible for cooling the graphics card. However, we aren't sure if both radiators serve as independent cooling loops or if the liquid will pass between them in one unified custom loop design.

The Regner will come will most of the necessary cooling equipment you'll need, including the tubing and an EKWB EK-Loop DDC 4.2 PWM pump. You'll need to purchase Blocks and a reservoir on your own.

The exterior of the case is very refined and looks like an OEM design if you didn't know any better. The twin side panels have massive fin arrays that stand out around the entire case, from top to bottom and side to side. The front of the case is completely blank with the power button and front I/O -- including USB Type-A, Type C, and audio jacks -- featured on the top of the chassis.

Without a doubt, the biggest hurdle for this case will be its price, coming in at a whopping 1,899 Euros on the Regner Cooling website. This makes the Regner one of the most expensive cases ever built.