Retro Computing On the Go With DevTerm

DevTerm is a series of portable computer kits from ClockworkPi that resembles the RadioShack / Tandy TRS-80 Model 100 portable computers of the 1980s. With big chunky keys, a wide, yet short, display and a thermal printer, these kits start from $219 for a model powered by the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 with a further four models using custom "core modules" providing more powerful Arm processors.

DevTerm may look retro, but under the hood we have 21st century technology. With a ClockworkPi v3.14 mainboard designed to use SO-DIMM Computer on Module (CoM) boards, such as the Raspberry Pi Compute Module or other CoM boards, right now there are five supported CoMs.

Could the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 be used with an adaptor such as those from Gumstix? We do hope so. At this time, the choice of CoM includes boards from the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 1GB RAM and a quad-core Arm Cortex A53 CPU running at a1.2 GHz clock speed to a 1.8 GHz hexa-core chip with 4GB of RAM. The model featuring the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 is the lowest priced option.

Specs

Model CPU Microarchitecture CPU Speed Cores GPU RAM A-0401 ARM64-bit Quad-core Cortex-A53 1.8 GHz 4 Mali-T720 1GB LPDDR3 A-0402 ARM64-bit Quad-core Cortex-A53 1.8 GHZ 4 Mali-T720 2GB LPDDR3 A-0602 ARM64-bit Dual-core Cortex-A72 ARM64-bit Quad-core Cortex-A53 1.8 GHz 1.4 GHz 6 Mali-T864 2GB LPDDR3 A-0604 ARM64-bit Dual-core Cortex-A72 ARM64-bit Quad-core Cortex-A53 1.8 GHz 1.4 GHz 6 Mali-T864 4GB LPDDR3 RPI-CM3 ARM64-bit Quad-Core Cortex-A53 (Raspberry PI CM3+ LITE) 1.2 GHz 4 VideoCore 4 1GB LPDDR2

CPI v3.14 mainboard uses a compact design, the size is reduced to 3.7 x 3 inches (95x77mm)

PMU chip that supports reliable and complete lithium battery charge and discharge management

Integrated 5G-WIFI (802.11ac), plus Bluetooth 5.0

High-gain antenna

3x USB-A 2.0 interface and an internal contact interface for the Keyboard module

USB-C charging port

TF card (MicroSD card) slot

40 Pins MIPI screen interface

MicroHDMI interface

3.5mm headphone/microphone jack

Onboard stereo audio power amplifier chip

40 Pins GPIOs expansion interface (using standard 0.5mm FPC connector)

52 Pins extension module interface (using standard Mini PCI-E connector) for the “EXT. module"

Standard DDR2-SODIMM 200 Pins interface: connects CPI v3.14 to the "Core module"

The mainboard features USB-A and USB-C ports, microHDMI and modular connections for the keyboard, screen and battery. A slot to the left of the mainboard, which is a mini PCIe connector, is used with an "EXT module" to provide a cooling fan, camera interface, GPIO interface and additional USB ports.

Shipping is expected to start in April 2021.