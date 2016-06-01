Trending

Rosewill Announces Cases, PSUs, Peripherals, PC Cooling

By

Rosewill had many new products to show at Computex 16, including cases, PSUs, peripheral devices, cooling products and household appliances.

We paid a visit to Rosewill's booth at Computex and we noticed several new products including cases, PSUs, keyboards, mice and a new liquid cooler model.

CULLINAN

The Cullinan is a mid-ATX tower case featuring three tempered glass surfaces (side and front panels) and LED lighting. It supports up to E-ATX motherboards and it is equipped with a fan/LED controller. You can install a water cooling radiator either at its front, or on top (up to 360mm length). Given this case's features and specifications, the $110 MSRP looks pretty decent.

Rosewill CULLINAN
Case TypeMid-ATX Tower
MaterialSteel & Plastic & Tempered Glass
Side WindowYes
Drive Bays-
Slots7
Front Cover/DoorYes
Motherboard Form Factorsup to E-ATX
I/O2x USB 3.0 HD Audio
Fans3x 120mm Front 1x 120mm Rear 3x 120mm Top
Fan/LED ControllerYes
Liquid Cooling SupportTop and Front Radiator support up to 360 mm
CompatibityCPU Cooler: 180 mm GPU: 450 mm PSU: -
MSRP$110

Raptor 22

The Raptor 22 features a slide-down front cover and it supports up to E-ATX motherboards. Triple radiators of 360mm length can be installed into this case at either the front or the top side. In addition, CPU coolers with increased height and very long graphics cards are both supported. Finally, the MSRP is set at $110.

We should also mention that the Raptor 22 has an easily detachable part on one of its side panels, which allows the effortless installation of HDDs and SSDs, without removing the whole side panel. This is a clever idea and we also liked the fact that this part of the side panel is secured in place with magnets, so it can be removed and installed again easily. 

Rosewill Raptor 22
Case TypeMid-ATX Tower
MaterialSteel & Plastic
Side WindowNo
Drive Bays-
Slots7
Front Cover/DoorYes
Motherboard Form Factorsup to E-ATX
I/O2x USB 3.0 2x USB 2.0 HD Audio
Fans3x 120mm Front 1x 120mm Rear 3x 120mm Top
Fan/LED ControllerNo
Liquid Cooling SupportTop and Front Radiator support up to 360 mm
CompatibityCPU Cooler: 190 mm GPU: 410 mm PSU: -
MSRP$110

Himars

According to Rosewill the Himars case is ideal for the construction of a multi-HDD system, thanks to the easily accessible hot-swap drive bays. This mid-ATX case supports up to ATX-sized motherboards, along with 160mm max height CPU coolers, and up to 300mm length graphics cards. This is mostly a chassis for server systems where strong (and very long) graphics cards aren't necessary.

Rosewill Himars
Case TypeMid-ATX Tower
MaterialSteel & Plastic
Side WindowYes
Drive BaysFront HDD Hot-Swap Functionality
Slots7
Front Cover/DoorYes
Motherboard Form Factorsup to ATX
I/O2x USB 3.0 HD Audio
Fans3x 120mm Front 1x 120mm Rear 3x 120mm Top
Fan/LED ControllerNo
Liquid Cooling SupportTop and Front Radiator support up to 360 mm
CompatibityCPU Cooler: 160 mm GPU: 300 mm PSU: -
MSRP$100

Nautilus

The Nautilus is another mid-ATX tower. It features a windowed side panel, LED fans and up to 240mm radiator support. This case can house ATX motherboards and graphics cards up to 360mm in length. Overall this is an affordable case for mainstream/mid-level systems.

Rosewill Nautilus
Case TypeMid-ATX Tower
MaterialSteel & Plastic
Side WindowYes
Drive Bays-
Slots7
Front Cover/DoorNo
Motherboard Form Factorsup to ATX
I/O2x USB 3.0 HD Audio
Fans2x Front 1x Rear 2x Top
Fan/LED ControllerNo
Liquid Cooling SupportTop and Front Radiator support up to 240 mm
CompatibityCPU Cooler: 160 mm GPU: 360 mm PSU: -

SCM-01

The SCM-01 is a pretty compact case featuring a plain design. It addresses the budget-oriented users who don't need side window panels or other extras, like LED lighting. This chassis is for mainstream systems, equipped with up to ATX-sized motherboards. We don't have any information on its price, but we are pretty sure that it will be quite low.

Rosewill SCM-01
Case TypeMid-ATX Tower
MaterialSteel & Plastic
Side WindowNo
Drive Bays-
Slots-
Front Cover/DoorYes
Motherboard Form Factorsup to ATX
I/O1x USB 3.0 2x USB 2.0 HD Audio
Fans1x 80mm Rear
Fan/LED ControllerNo
CompatibityCPU Cooler: 140 mm GPU: - PSU: -

Power Supplies

Rosewill showed us two Titanium PSUs during CES 2016 and at Computex 2016 we were able to see the Tokamak units in action. There was a Chroma load station installed at Rosewill's booth, which was used to load up one of the PSUs to show us one of its interesting features. At the PSU's rear side are several LED indicators, which will start to blink once the load on a rail exceeds 90% of its max rated capacity. According to Rosewill this is a quick way to check if your system manages to put a huge stress on the PSU. With such high capacities the most likely scenario is that you won't see those LED lights blinking, though.

Both Tokamak units are made by Enhance Electronics, according to Rosewill. Unfortunately, we didn't have access at the units' internals in order to confirm this.

Rosewill TOKAMAK PSUs
Max. DC Output1200W & 1500W
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 Plus Titanium
ModularYes (fully)
Intel Haswell ReadyYes
Operating temperature0°C ~ 50°C
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection
Cooling140 mm Dual Ball-Bearing Fan
Semi-passive operation-
Dimensions150 mm (W) x 87 mm (H) x 190 mm (D)
PCIe Connectors1200W Model: 8x PCIe 1500W Model: 12x PCIe
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Warranty5 years
MSRP$300 (1200W) $330 (1500W)

The MSRP is very high and the competition is quite stiff at this price point, so the Tokamak units have to register high performance in order to be competitive. The 1.2 kW model offers 8 PCIe connectors while the 1.5 kW unit raises the bar even higher, with 12 PCIe connectors. You will have to spend a fortune on graphics cards and also have the proper chassis to install them in to utilize all available PCIe connectors.

The power specification tables of both Tokamak units follow.

Rosewill TOKAMAK 1200W Power Specs
Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps252210030.3
Watts1501200153.6
Total Max. Power (W)1200
Rosewill TOKAMAK 1500W Power Specs
Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps252212530.3
Watts1501500153.6
Total Max. Power (W)1500

Keyboards and Mice

Rosewill RK-9000V2 RGB
Switch TypesCherry MX Blue, Brown, Red
N-Key Rollover SupportYes
Lighting EffectsWave, Rain, Breathing Bump, Trigger, Shinning
Profile Settings5
Macro SupportYes (up to 50)
Removable CableYes
MSRP-

The RK-9000V2 features RGB lighting, and all of its lighting effects can be set directly on the keyboard without the use of a software application, as is usually the case. We don't have any information on this keyboard's retail price but given the fact that it uses Cherry MX switches, we don't expect it to be lower than $100.

Rosewill also introduced two new affordable mice, equipped with the optical sensors most gamers prefer. The main specifications of both mice are listed below. As you will notice, their only difference is the color of the paint job.

RGM-25

  • 5-Button Optimal Wheel Mouse
  • DPI: 1200/1600/3200
  • Programmable buttons via Software
  • Black Model

RGM-26

  • 5-Button Optimal Wheel Mouse
  • DPI: 1200/1600/3200
  • Programmable buttons via Software
  • Red Model

Liquid CPU Coolers

Rosewill also introduced the Charybdis Liquid CPU cooler, which promises high performance. Just for the record, Charybdis was a sea monster which kept company to another sea monster, called Scylla. So sailors that attempted to avoid one monster would fall into the other one. This way both monsters were kept always busy. According to the Greek mythology Charybdis swallowed a huge amount of water three times per day, creating large whirlpools. So calling a liquid cooler Charybdis is interesting to say the least! [Editor's note: having a Greek writer comes in handy. Also, for those not into Greek mythology, the band The Police immortalized Scylla and Charybdis in "Wrapped Around Your Finger."]

The characteristics of the Charybdis RC120 are as follows:

  • Dimensions: 120mm x 168mm x 70mm
  • Closed top design
  • PWM speed control fan

The only different in the characteristics of the RC240 are the dimensions, which are 120mm x 288mm x 70mm.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sillynilly 02 June 2016 00:03
    Yawn, more black rectangles. Sorry boring to me. I know they are an acquired taste, but I love the out of the box cases from the likes of inWin (I have the Tou and several others). The Thermaltake wall mount is cool. I dunno, with so much cash I spend on components, I hate having a case that doesn't showcase them properly (i.e. match those components' looks/$$). I know many don't care about case aesthetics, but it is almost more important to me than the components (almost!)
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 02 June 2016 00:07
    The SCM-01 looks really nice! Hopefully it maintains the $30 price tag of their current cheap cases.
    Reply
  • MasterMace 02 June 2016 02:04
    I look at Rosewill like I look at store brand cola.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 02 June 2016 02:35
    18055426 said:
    I look at Rosewill like I look at store brand cola.

    Rosewill (in my opinion) is one of the most underrated brands. Their stuff is quality.
    Reply
  • MasterMace 02 June 2016 03:46
    18055529 said:
    18055426 said:
    I look at Rosewill like I look at store brand cola.

    Rosewill (in my opinion) is one of the most underrated brands. Their stuff is quality.

    there's also some good store brand cola.
    Reply
  • falchard 02 June 2016 04:32
    Rosewill always has nice cases, and depending on their source the PSUs are nice too. The tempered glass and brush aluminum are always nice cases. Hopefully it comes at a Rosewill price.
    Reply
  • IceBergs 02 June 2016 06:22
    Rosewill you have ruined your logo.
    Reply
  • Morrowind542 02 June 2016 14:23
    There's also "Torn Between Scylla and Charybdis" by Trivium, a much better band ;p
    Reply
  • gggplaya 02 June 2016 14:28
    At $300 for a power supply, they should have a wattage meter built in, i mean a Kila-watt meter is $20 and that comes with an LCD display and stuff, so why not put a USB output to the motherboard so we can see what the wattage is in real time on our computers. It would only take a few dollars worth of components and some windows software.
    Reply
  • fr3nzy_ 03 June 2016 05:18
    no USB type C?
    Reply