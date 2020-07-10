Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX Benchmarks Suggest Impending AMD CPU Launch

Ryzen Threadripper (Image credit: AMD)

We've seen rumors about an upcoming AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro series before, but these new alleged benchmarks from a Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX just made those all seem much more real. The 32-core processor (spotted via @TUM_APISAK) has surfaced in multiple Geekbench 5 submissions.

We'd expect Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs to use the same blend of the Zen 2 microarchitecture and TSMC 7nm FinFET process node that has worked wonders for AMD's other processors. The Ryzen THreadripper Pro 3975WX is the second chip to show up behind the Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX. Naturally, there could be a Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3965WX to complete the lineup.

The Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX benchmarks point to a chip with 32 CPU cores, 64 threads and 128MB of L3 cache, just like the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X. It's unknown if the Ryzen Threadripper Pro processors are compatible with the current TRX40 platform. Before its launch, there were mentions of the TRX80 and WRX80 chipsets in the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) registry. The two chipsets were rumored to bring more memory channels and enterprise-level features.

Surprisingly, the clock speeds on the Pro variant appear to be more conservative. The Ryzen Threadripper 3970X has a 3.7 GHz base clock and 4.5 GHz boost clock. Geekbench 5 reportedly picked up the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX with a 3.49 GHz base clock and 4.23 GHz boost clock. The submissions date back to last month and could have something to do with the Lenovo workstations arriving on July 14.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L1 Cache (MB) L2 Cache (MB) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX* 64 / 128 ? / ? 4 32 256 ? AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64 / 128 2.90 / 4.30 4 32 256 280 AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX* 32 / 64 3.49 / 4.22 2 16 128 ? AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X 32 / 64 3.70 / 4.50 2 16 128 280 AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3965WX* 24 / 48 ? / ? 1.5 12 128 ? AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 24 / 48 3.80 / 4.50 1.5 12 128 280

*Specifications haven't been confirmed by AMD.

Given the time frame of the submissions, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX sample should be the end product with final specifications. Assuming that the motherboard's power delivery subsystem and cooling weren't limiting factors in the benchmarks, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro processors seem like they might come with lower clock speeds in comparison to the non-pro counterparts.

The Ryzen Threadripper 3000-series (Castle Peak) processors come equipped with a 280W TDP (thermal design power) rating. If the Pro variants end up with lower clock speeds, they may operate within a lower thermal limit.

(Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.)

Early chatter about the Ryzen Threadripper Pro series involved support for eight memory channels. In case you've forgotten, the normal Ryzen Threadripper chips support four memory channels, and only AMD's Epyc parts can leverage eight memory channels. If the Ryzen Threadripper Pro processors take after the Epyc siblings, then consumers could enjoy up to 2TB of memory.

Unfortunately, these newly discovered Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX submissions don't shed any light on the matter. The Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX was paired with quad-channel memory in all of the Geekbench 5 entries, but that doesn't mean it couldn't support eight-channel memory. The Lenovo ws2020 systems may well be utilizing a motherboard with quad-channel memory.

Lenovo will take the lid off the brand's new workstations on July 14. It's reasonable to assume that's the launch day for AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro army as well.