Sapphire Special Edition 5700XT Nitro+ Brings Higher Boosts, RGB

(Image credit: CowCotLand)

Sapphire’s Radeon RX 5700XT Nitro+ proved to deliver high clock speeds and strong cooling in our review, but it appears that Sapphire isn’t done with the 5700XT just yet. CowCotLand from France has detailed the RX 5700XT Nitro+ Special Edition (also listed on Caseking), which takes the aforementioned card and bumps it up a notch.

The difference between the two graphics cards isn’t that large. The Special Edition card is based on the same basic design but has a boost speed of 2,035 MHz rather than 2,010 MHz on the standard Nitro+ card. For comparison, a reference AMD RX 5700XT has a boost frequency of up to 1,905 MHz, thermals permitting. The Nitro+ Special Edition also gets a memory clock bump to 14.4 Gbps, up from 14 Gbps on the standard Nitro+ and reference boards.

(Image credit: CowCotLand)

In addition to the increased boost speed, the Special Edition card also comes with different fans. Instead of opaque black fans it has translucent ones with RGB lighting. We reckon that the renders don’t quite do justice to how good that’ll look.

Availability is said to start on November 15 for about €520, which translates to $572 – a price that’s not much higher than the standard 5700XT Nitro+ card in France. Note that this price does include VAT. We're curious if this card will make it to the U.S. and for what price.