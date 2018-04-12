Tech Tom's Relies On: Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard

Writing is probably the least tool-dependent craft around. You can put words to paper--or Unicode to text editor--with nothing more than a pencil or an original Apple II. But that hasn't stopped many writers, myself included, from experimenting with countless input methods and software. I've written on MacBook keyboards in iA Writer, with Microsoft's Sculpt keyboard in Google Docs, and countless other combinations of physical and digital tools. Now I've finally settled (at least for now) on the Logitech G Pro keyboard as my input method of choice for anything PC-related.

Let's address the mechanical elephant in the room: Yes, Logitech uses its own "Romer-G" switches, which many keyboard enthusiasts don't like. But to me the Romer-G is a better compromise between offering the tactility I enjoy while I'm writing and the responsiveness I need while I'm gaming. I need a keyboard for work, sure, but I also need one for when I play unhealthy amounts of Overwatch. The Logitech G Pro and its controversial Romer-G switches moves between those roles better than the Cherry "MX Speed"-equipped Cooler Master MasterKeys S board that I used before.

Cooler Master's keyboard is generally solid (as most mechanicals are), but its MX Speed switches themselves caused too many problems for me. Keys were often repeated or accidentally pressed, which led to strange typos while I was writing and misused abilities while I was gaming. The Romer-G switches have led to fewer accidental keystrokes, but they're also easy enough to press when a breaking story needs to be hit or a "Zenyatta" needs to be dashed through in Overwatch. And, when it comes to the click-clacks, the Logitech G Pro is a bit quieter than the Cooler Master keyboard it replaced.

The Logitech G Pro also fits easily on my desk because it isn't saddled with a bunch of keys I never use. That's important because I use a relatively large mouse pad (the SteelSeries QcK+), and so there's little room left on my desk for a giant keyboard. Reducing the distance between the ever-important "WASD" keys and my mouse is also important because I've had back and neck problems in the past that can be exacerbated by poor posture. And given some of my friends' fondness for LAN parties, the G Pro's compact size is also useful for when I need to travel.

Oh, and the Logitech G Pro is outfitted with a bunch of pretty lights. I've managed to avoid RGB-ing All The Things so far, minus small lights on my mouse and PC case. But the G Pro's colors lend a bit of liveliness to an otherwise all-black keyboard. Combine that black keyboard with my black desk top, black mouse pad, black microphone, black monitor, and dark-grey case, and my workspace was starting to look like it was designed for Batman. Adding a little bit of color (I just use a horizontal rainbow cycle) helps make things seem a little less dreary when I start my work day--or end the day with some gaming.

My only complaint about the Logitech G Pro is that the keys occasionally "ping" when I'm typing. It isn't usually too bad (and I encountered the same problem with the Cooler Master keyboard), but the sound is distracting when it does happen. Other than that, at its current selling price of around $100, the Logitech G Pro offers an excellent keyboard balance for people who write and game, and who don't want to go all-out with custom boards, switches, and key caps--as enticing as those options can be.

Of course, key switch preference--as with many things--is also a matter of personal preference. So if possible, you'll want to spend some time with the G Pro--or any expensive keyboard--before making an investment that will probably last you several years.