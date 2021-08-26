The Tom’s Hardware Show Today: Hacker Details DIY Magnetic Levitation Switches

(Image credit: Riskable)

Whether you’re looking for the best gaming keyboard or love to build custom mechanical keyboards , you probably know about mechanical switches. And with new switch types and brands coming out regularly, it’s increasingly easy to find something to call your favorite. But for one 3D printing enthusiast, buying switches from a company doesn’t cut it. That’s why Riskable made their own magnetic levitation keyboard switches .

Riskable’s Void switches were made with 3D printing and a whole lot of skill. Today at 3 p.m. ET Riskable will join The Tom’s Hardware Show livestream to explain how and why they made the switches and what they use them for today.

Riskable also runs a YouTube channel , where they show off a pile of brilliant hacks.

You can watch The Tom’s Hardware Show live today via the video below. If you watch the show live on YouTube or Facebook , you can also submit your questions live on air via chat.

This week, we’ll also do a demo of the Roccat Torch RGB gaming microphone and see if the viewers like what they hear (and see).

The Tom’s Hardware Show is our weekly livestream dedicated to all things PC enthusiasts love, from CPUs to GPUs and gaming peripherals. You can catch it every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET on Tom’s Hardware’s YouTube , Facebook and Twitch channels. It’s also available as a podcast.