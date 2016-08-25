Thermaltake Launches '4K VR' Gaming PC Case

Thermaltake launched its Core G3 Slim ATX PC case today, which is targeted at users building 4K or VR gaming systems.

The Core G3 Slim ATX PC case is more compact than your typical ATX case thanks to a unique internal layout. Instead of mounting the motherboard on the right side of the chassis, the main board screws into the left. This results in the motherboard being installed upside down, with the PCI-E slots at the top of the case and the CPU socket and I/O ports in the middle.

The most controversial aspect of this case is its PCIe slot design. Thermaltake left just two full-sized PCIe card openings on the case, and these have been rotated 90 degrees. The case comes with a single PCIe x16 riser card, so users can mount and take advantage of a single dual-slot GPU.

Due to this layout, the Core G3 Slim essentially has the same add-on card support as a larger mini-ITX case. SLI/Crossfire set ups are impossible with this case, and except for the primary GPU, users cannot mount any additional add-on cards regardless of size.

There are two brackets for mounting storage devices inside of the case, each of which can hold one 2.5/3.5-inch drive.

The benefit of this case design, however, is that users get an overall smaller system that can support full ATX motherboards. A micro-ATX case may offer more value to some users, as there is typically space in micro-ATX cases for multi-GPU configurations, but that all depends on the individual’s specific needs in a PC.

The case should be available now from Thermaltake’s Amazon storefront, but it currently displays as unavailable. We do not have pricing information at this time.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4