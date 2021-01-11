Thermaltake Divider 300TG Lets You Take a Peek With Half Glass Side Panel

For CES 2021, Thermaltake isn't only launching the new Tower 100 Mini chassis, but also a series of Divider cases. On show today is the Divider 300TG, which has a somewhat unusual ATX layout.

In terms of footprint, the case is no different than most ATX mid-towers, measuring 220mm wide, 475mm tall and 461mm deep. Where it differs is with its divided side panel that's half tempered glass, half sheet metal and comes with a side intake/exhaust for added airflow.

To aid with vertical GPU mounting, the PCIe slots on the chassis can rotate 90 degrees, as this helps the user place the GPU a little further from the side panel for better airflow. However, the question is, why vertical-mount the GPU if the side panel covers up most of it?

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Thermaltake) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Thermaltake) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Thermaltake)

Next to an ATX motherboard, the case has room for GPUs up to 390mm (360mm with radiators), 180mm power supplies (220mm without the PSU cage), two 3.5-inch drives and five 2.5-inch SSDs.

For cooling, the ARGB variant of the cases pack three RGB intake fans that spin at up to 1,000 RPM. Both ARGB and non-RGB variants pack a non-RGB exhaust fan that also spins at up to 1,000 RPM.

The Divider 300TG's front I/O consists of discrete audio jacks, power and reset switches, two USB 3.0 ports and a USB Type-C port.

Pricing for the Divider 300TG is set at $80 for the base black version and $85 for white. To add the three RGB fans to the cases, add $30 to these base prices. The 300TG will be available in the U.S. later this month. Thermaltake will release other Divider Series models to compete with the best PC cases "later this year," its announcement said.