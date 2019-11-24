Thermaltake's H550 TG ARGB Case Comes with Tempered Glass, Aluminum, & RGB

Recently having announced a trio of very similar cases, Thermaltake is back again to announce the new H550 TG ARGB case. At first sight, these cases might appear quite different from the G31, G32, and G33, but they’re actually based on the same internal chassis.

The basis is a simple mid-tower ATX case, which can hold up to ATX-size motherboards with seven expansion slots. It also has two additional expansion slots for vertically mounting a graphics card if you so desire. GPUs can be up 300mm long, and if you install one vertically, do be sure it isn’t more than 45mm thick or you’ll have clearance issues with the tempered glass panel.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

With a radiator installed there is a memory height clearance of 40mm, and even the best CPU coolers can be up to 165 mm tall. PSUs can be up to 200 mm long, but will be limited to 160 mm in length with the hard drive rack installed. Either way, the PSU cover has a window to ensure your PSU also gets a little admiration from its human companions.

Where things start to differ is from the G3X series is the case’s front panel and the front fans. The panel in this H550 TG ARGB comes with a large slab of diamond-cut 2mm thick aluminum as its front panel, which only has air intake from the bottom and its right side. This allocation should help in reducing noise reaching the user if the PC is located to your right.

The air intake is handled by three optional 120 mm fans, the exhaust at the top can hold up to two 140 mm fans (and thus a 280 mm radiator), and the rear can hold a 140mm fan, but comes with one 120 mm unit preinstalled.

That pre-installed fan comes with addressable RGB support, as does the LED strip in the front panel of the chassis.

Thermaltake’s H550 TG ARGB’s main chassis is made from SPCC steel, which has been painted black. It's not the most expensive material, but it is tough and can stand the test of time quite well. This also means that we don’t expect the chassis to end up being all too costly when it hits shelves. Thermaltake hasn’t provided precise information regarding the when and for how much question, though.