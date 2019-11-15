Thermaltake Commander G Series Cases Offer Your Choice of Front Panel

Thermaltake today announced its new Commander G Series addressable RGB (aRGB) PC cases with three distinct looks. While the Commander G31, Commander G32 and Commander G33 each have a different front panel, they're identical in terms of the rest of the chassis and internals.

Left to right: Commander G31, G32 and G33 (Image credit: Thermaltake)

The Commander G Series cases are mid-tower ATX with room for up to seven expansion slots. If you have a PCIe riser card, you can also choose to vertically mount your GPU to show it off a little. The chassis itself is built from CPCC steel and comes with a 4mm thick tempered glass panel.

Many cases nowadays have power supply shrouds, Thermaltake has opted for a rather interesting shroud for these cases. The shroud's clearly built to hide all the cables but has a little window right where the PSU is mounted so that you can show off the artwork on the PSU itself.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

For cooling, the rear of the case can hold either a 120mm (included) or a 140mm fan, and the top of the chassis doubles those numbers. The front of the case can hold either three 120mm fans, two 140mm fans, or two 200mm fans, and it comes standard with one 200mm RGB fan included.

PSUs can be up to 160mm long with the hard drive rack installed. Without it, they can be up to 200mm long. Graphics cards are limited to a maximum length of 300mm either way and, if installed vertically, can be no thicker than 45mm. So if you want to install a 2.5-slot GPU, be sure to check how far the cooler expands beyond the board. Intriguingly, Thermaltake also specifies a RAM height restriction of 40mm if you're using a liquid cooling radiator installed at the top exhaust.

At the time of writing, there was no pricing or release date information available, though we suspect the cases won’t be very costly, given their simple construction and use of SPCC steel.