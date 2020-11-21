Asus Release Raspberry Pi Competitor Tinkerboard 2 and 2S

The Asus Tinkerboard SBC line is getting a new edition, according to a press release published by Clubic. The new boards, labelled as Tinkerboard 2 and Tinkerboard 2S in the press release, will feature a form factor close to that of the Raspberry Pi.
As of writing, there has been no official announcement from Asus. However, the press release provided by Clubic has plenty of details for any interested parties. It indicates the Tinkerboard 2 and 2S will deliver a performance increase 1.5 times as powerful as the original Tinkerboard.
Both boards are designed to use the Rockchip RK3399 chipset and ARM Mali-T860 MP4 GPU. There will be two options for memory: 2GB and 4GB of dual-channel LPDDR4 but both boards share the same hexa-core package of a dual core Arm Cortex A72 at 2 GHz and a quad core Arm Cortex A53 at 1.5 GHz. The Tinkerboard 2S comes with onboard 16GB flash storage, which should be quicker than typical micro SD cards.
Power comes via a 12V - 19V DC barrel jack instead of the micro USB used in the previous generation. It has both USB 3 Type-C and Type-A interfaces as well as a single full size HDMI output with up to 4K60 support. An additional DisplayPort 1.2 output is provided via the USB C port. Tinkerboard supports wired network connections via a gigabit Ethernet port or wirelessly using 802.11ac Wi-Fi. You can attach peripherals using Bluetooth or electronic components using the 40-pin GPIO header which appears to share the same layout as a Raspberry Pi, but compatibility is unknown at this time.
Read more about the Tinkerboard 2 and Tinkerboard 2S on the original post from Clubic. You can also check out the Asus website for more details on the original Tinkerboard to see how the new editions stack up.