'Titanfall 2' Arrives October 28 With Six New Titans & Single-Player

After the original teaser two months ago, Respawn Entertainment showed off more Titanfall 2. The original game came out on Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC, but its sequel will come out on the Xbox One, PC and for the first time in the franchise, the PlayStation 4.

The game’s multiplayer gameplay will return with some new features. In addition to more abilities for you and your Titan, the sequel will include six new Titans to use.

Before the game comes out, the studio will host a “multiplayer test”. Players can sign up for the test on the Titanfall 2 website. The final version of the game drops (pun intended) on October 28.

Name Titanfall 2 Type First-Person Shooter Developer Respawn Entertainment Publisher EA Release Date October 28, 2016 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Where To Buy Origin

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware, covering News. Follow him on Twitter.

Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.