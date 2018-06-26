Trending

You Can Win a Toshiba SSD With Our Latest Giveaway

By

We have a brand new giveaway lined up for you folks, courtesy of our friends at Toshiba.

We teamed up with Toshiba to bring you a giveaway for four brand new SSDs. Up for grabs this time are two units each of the external OCZ XS700 and the internal OCZ RC100. Boost your speed and power on the go and at home with these solid state drives. For your chance to win, head to our forums and follow the instructions on our giveaway widget.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, and the District of Columbia, 18 or older. For a complete list of rules please see the Terms and Conditions on the Gleam Giveaway Widget. This giveaway is open until July 9, 2018.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dextermat 26 June 2018 16:29
    No SSD FOR CANADA us only
    Reply
  • chemy 26 June 2018 17:11
    I think it's not a single thing, for me the best of SSD is durability on portability (in a laptop) but also the speed which is better than spinning discs.
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker 27 June 2018 04:37
    21090653 said:
    I think it's not a single thing, for me the best of SSD is durability on portability (in a laptop) but also the speed which is better than spinning discs.
    Given that all SSDs contain no moving parts and I believe are packaged similarly, I don't think there's be much difference in durability or shock/vibration resistance from one SSD to the next. Don't think it's something I've ever seen tested though.
    Reply
  • Zaporro 27 June 2018 07:29
    "Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, and the District of Columbia, 18 or older."

    LAAAAAAAAAAAAAAME

    Ads and all sort of tracking and profiling cookies will remain 100% blocked on Tom's Hardware for as long as they discriminate people outside of US yet try to monetize on them at every step.
    Reply
  • genobr 27 June 2018 20:50
    Alittle boost in operation
    Reply
  • ajtehblaziken 30 June 2018 18:34
    I love the boost in speed and how fast it is compared to a hard drive
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 30 June 2018 18:36
    21092605 said:
    "Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, and the District of Columbia, 18 or older."

    LAAAAAAAAAAAAAAME

    Ads and all sort of tracking and profiling cookies will remain 100% blocked on Tom's Hardware for as long as they discriminate people outside of US yet try to monetize on them at every step.

    Pay the lawyer fees for every single giveaway and Im sure it will happen.
    http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-2969283/tom-contests.html
    Reply
  • deon.mensah 01 July 2018 22:59
    Those sequencial read and write rates in the RC100, are the main deal breakers for me.
    Reply
  • tjhall1000 09 July 2018 06:07
    best feature is always the read write speed. its crazy how fast SSD's are. idk why anyone ever invented HDD's lol they are so barbaric
    Reply
  • samuel.o52896 09 July 2018 06:48
    The best feature of an SSD would just have to be it's speed compared to HDDs for me
    Reply