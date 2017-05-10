Platinum Games' 'Vanquish' Arrives On Steam May 25

PC gamers were excited when Platinum Games’ Bayonetta made its way to Steam last month with its upgrade to 60 FPS game-play and support for 4K resolution, and now the publisher has another title, Vanquish, coming to the PC on May 25.

Similar to Bayonetta, Vanquish was initially released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010, and now, seven years later, it will finally come to the PC via Steam. The PC port will also have a few improvements to make it on par with today’s games. This includes unlocked frame-rates and support for 4K resolution. You’ll also see a new set of graphical options so that you can adjust the overall quality for textures and shadow or toggle anti-aliasing, post-particle effects, and SSAO lighting.



The game also comes with Steam Achievements, online leaderboards, and support for keyboard and mouse controls. The game will support voice-overs, subtitles, and menus in English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. If you want to make sure your PC can run the game, take a look at the requirements below—not particularly punishing. The requirements don’t list a specific AMD processor, but you can peruse our CPU hierarchy list to see which chip is the right equivalent to the minimum or recommended Intel processor.

Vanquish Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i3 (2.9 GHz)/AMD equivalent Intel Core i5 (3.4 GHz)/AMD equivalent GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 460/AMD Radeon HD 5670 Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 Ti/AMD Radeon R9 270 RAM 4 GB 8 GB Storage 20 GB 20 GB OS Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 DirectX Version 9.0c 9.0c

Even though it’s not available for another two weeks, you can still pre-purchase the game’s Deluxe Edition for $20, which includes five sample tracks from the game soundtrack, character and enemy avatars, wallpaper, and a digital art book. If you already own Bayonetta on Steam or purchase it before May 25, you’ll get a 25% discount when you purchase Vanquish.

