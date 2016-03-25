Trending

Virtuix Omni Mini-IPO Rakes In $2.5 Million Within First 24 Hours

By

Within the first 24 hours of opening up its Mini-IPO, Virtuix already drew in $2.5 million in investment for its VR treadmill, the Omni.

Back in January, Virtuix announced that it wanted to launch a Mini-IPO that is open to the general public for investment to raise funds. The VR-treadmill maker planned to make $10 million with this fundraising method, and today it announced that within the first 24 hours of launching the campaign, it's already collected $2.5 million.

The shares are currently priced at $2.33, and thus far five institutional investors and more than 500 individuals put money into Virtuix.

The mini IPO is accessible to the public through SeedInvest, thanks to Regulation A under Title IV going into effect on June 19, 2015. Prior to that, only individuals with a net worth of over $1 million dollars and an income of over $200,000 were allowed to invest in such IPOs.

“We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response to our stock offering,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO of Virtuix. “We are excited that our community can now participate in our financial future and be part of the next chapter of our story.”

The Virtuix Omni VR treadmill left us thoroughly impressed when we got to try it back at CES. The idea is that it is an omni-directional treadmill that takes the room scale limitations out of the equation for first-person shooters in VR games, allowing you to free-roam virtual environments without running into your living room walls.

If investing isn’t your thing, you can also support Virtuix by preordering the Omni for $699.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wifiburger 25 March 2016 21:25
    omg, if you think vr headset and motion controller plus motions camera was overboard, now we have freaking VR treadmills

    You know what treadmills are too low tech how about a VR indoor vertical wall treadmill so you can climb on your house walls !
  • beetlejuicegr 25 March 2016 22:40
    In the end we will be like Hamsters running on a 360x360degrees wheel! DAMN! I NAILED IT!
  • picture_perfect 26 March 2016 06:28
    Looks hard to get into. Instead just strap on a bungee cord, put on some roller skates and there you go.
  • thezooloomaster 26 March 2016 09:03
    omg, if you think vr headset and motion controller plus motions camera was overboard, now we have freaking VR treadmills

    You know what treadmills are too low tech how about a VR indoor vertical wall treadmill so you can climb on your house walls !

    Technically it's not a treadmill. There are real omnidirectional treadmills (that cost a fortune and take up considerably more space), of which a good example would be the Infinadeck. The Virtuix is just a slippery bowl. I dread to imagine how sore your ankles would be after playing a game for a few hours with that thing.
  • teamninja 26 March 2016 23:41
    Is this investment worthy to me not really.... more like a gimick to me.... True VR is something totally different to me... where you would basically have all 5 senses transported into a digital space where it is then isolated from your real body NOW that is investment worthy
  • Aragorn 27 March 2016 14:32
    <quote>Is this investment worthy to me not really.... more like a gimick to me.... True VR is something totally different to me... where you would basically have all 5 senses transported into a digital space where it is then isolated from your real body NOW that is investment worthy </quote>

    AKA the matrix
  • Vorador2 28 March 2016 09:27
    I'm quite interested since i don't have enough free space in my house for the Vive's room tracking feature, but between the Vive or Rift itself, the Omni threadmill and upgrading my computer i'm looking at easily more than 2.000 investment, something hard to justify for just playing games. And we don't know for sure about developer support.

    I will wait for a while to see how things develop.

    Is this investment worthy to me not really.... more like a gimick to me.... True VR is something totally different to me... where you would basically have all 5 senses transported into a digital space where it is then isolated from your real body NOW that is investment worthy

    You're asking for science fiction. And we're likely not to see a development like that in our lifetime.
    So take it or leave it.
