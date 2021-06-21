WD Black 5TB P10 HDD for PC, Xbox and PlayStation Now Only $91

WD's capacious Black 5TB P10 HDD is now only $91 during Amazon Prime Day, a savings of $29 compared to its typical pricing.

The 5TB WD Black P10 has a 2.5" HDD inside the metal case that spins at 5,400-RPM and communicates via a USB 3.0 connection. As you'd expect from a slower 5,400-RPM drive, top speed max out at 140 MBps, which is quite a bit slower than SSD alternatives. Naturally, capacious storage and lower pricing is the attraction here, and the P10 delivers with a $0.02-per-GB asking price that easily beats even the cheapest of SSDs.

The P10 is compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox or PlayStation platforms and comes with an 18-inch USB Type-A to Micro-B cable. WD covers the drive with a three-year warranty.

